‘Creepy Xmas’ event in Surrey promises ‘live horror theatre experience’ for 6 nights

A “Creepy Xmas” version of a popular Halloween haunt opens a short run in Surrey on Friday night (Dec. 16).

For a second holiday season, the Christmas-themed attraction is built at Cougar Creek’s House of Horrors, a converted garden centre in Newton.

Promised for six nights, ending Dec. 23, is “a live horror theatre experience” with actors and animatronics, including “Psycho Snowmen, Evil Elves and Sadistic Santa.”

There’s also an escape room called The Escape From Incineration,” where ticket-holders can “solve puzzles and search for clues as you scramble to escape from our burning building.”

The event is not recommended for kids under the age of 14, notes a post on cougarcreekhouseofhorrors.com, where tickets are $29.99 for a general pass, plus $4.80 fee. “Speed” and “VIP” admissions are also available, and group tickets.

The Christmas-themed haunt was launched in 2021 as ‘Xmas of Chaos’ at the garden centre, formerly Potters, at 12530 72 Ave., Surrey. Call 604-572-7706 for details.

• RELATED, from October: Creepy clowns haunt new ‘Zycho Zerkus’ house and comic at Surrey Halloween attraction.



