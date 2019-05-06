Crash Test Dummies will play the TD Concerts series this year in White Rock. (Contributed photo)

Crash Test Dummies, Prism to headline White Rock concert series

TD Concerts to feature Canadian performers, nostalgia acts

What a difference a word makes.

The TD Concerts At The Pier Series is back with a difference – it’s now the TD Concerts For The Pier series, recognizing not only its multiple White Rock venues, but also the fact that, while concerts are still free, they provide an ideal opportunity to donate to the Friends Of The Pier campaign to assist in repairing and rebuilding the city’s storm-damaged waterfront icon.

And with a schedule (starting July 4) including some of the biggest names in Canadian music history, the season promises to be the “best ever,” according to White Rock BIA executive director Alex Nixon.

Foremost among this year’s featured acts are legendary rock bands The Crash Test Dummies and Prism, along with equally legendary blues and jazz guitarist and vocalist performer – and actor – Jim Byrnes (appearing with roots/blues/pop and world music artist Babe Gurr).

Also highlighted in a highly nostalgic schedule are tribute acts Kalimba (saluting Earth Wind & Fire); Stonebolt Revisited (saluting ’60s and ’70s Vancouver band Stonebolt); Eagle Eyes (saluting The Eagles); and The Fab Fourever (The Beatles).

Versatile party band Dr. Strangelove, renowned for an ability to cover everything from the Beatles to Lady Gaga, will also be showcased, along with Dueling Pianos, whose playlist encompasses rocking traditional boogie and blues, sing-a-long anthems and Billy Joel and Elton John standards.

Rising White Rock artists Fionn (Brianne and Alanna Finn-Morris) have scored the prestigious opening spot for the concluding concert of the season, headlined by The Crash Test Dummies.

Dates for the season are July 4, 7 p.m. at Memorial Park (Stonebolt Revisited, Prism); July 14, 8 p.m. at Five Corners (Kalimba); July 18, 7 p.m. at Totem Park, East Beach (The Fab Fourever, Eagle Eyes); July 25, 7 p.m. at Memorial Park (Babe Gurr, Jim Byrnes); Aug 8., 7 p.m. at Five Corners (Duelling Pianos, Dr. Strangelove) and Aug. 15, 7 p.m. at Totem Park (Fionn, The Crash Test Dummies).

For more information on the series, click here.

Previous story
“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek’s Emmy Award comes with ovation

Just Posted

UPDATED: ‘Minor injuries’ in South Surrey crash

Drivers were re-routed at 184 Street and 44 Avenue

Crash Test Dummies, Prism to headline White Rock concert series

TD Concerts to feature Canadian performers, nostalgia acts

White Rock’s East Beach to reopen in June

City provides update on civic projects

Surrey council to consider restrictions on vape shops

Councillor Steven Pettigrew has asked staff to consider restrictions or an outright ban

PHOTOS: Peace Arch Hospital Foundation hosts galactic gala

Saturday evening event takes on interstellar theme

VIDEO: Building partially collapses under raging fire in downtown Victoria

City issues air quality advisory as fire crews take defensive approach

Body of man recovered, one year after his truck plunged into Kootenay River

Difficult recovery operation due to rapidly flowing river.

Harry, Meghan ‘absolutely thrilled’ about birth of baby boy

The infant will be seventh in line to the British throne

B.C. youth coach banned amid sexual harassment, bullying scandal: Water Polo Canada

Justin Mitchell can’t take part in Water Polo Canada events or clubs

Vaccine against fentanyl shows promising results in rats: U.S. study

Rats chose food more times instead of fentanyl after receiving the vaccine treatment

B.C. man who taught others to evade millions in taxes loses appeal

Russell Porisky of Chilliwack counselled hundreds to dodge a total of $11.5 million in income tax

Canfor sawmills back up in B.C. after week-long curtailment

Canfor curtails production due to lumber prices and the high cost of fibre

Gas price hikes another obstacle for Lower Mainland’s Volunteer Cancer Drivers

The non-profit group is hoping to find new donors through a fundraising campaign

Polls open for Nanaimo-Ladysmith byelection

Central Vancouver Island riding has been without representation since January

Most Read