Crash Test Dummies, Prism to headline White Rock concert series

What a difference a word makes.

The TD Concerts At The Pier Series is back with a difference – it’s now the TD Concerts For The Pier series, recognizing not only its multiple White Rock venues, but also the fact that, while concerts are still free, they provide an ideal opportunity to donate to the Friends Of The Pier campaign to assist in repairing and rebuilding the city’s storm-damaged waterfront icon.

And with a schedule (starting July 4) including some of the biggest names in Canadian music history, the season promises to be the “best ever,” according to White Rock BIA executive director Alex Nixon.

Foremost among this year’s featured acts are legendary rock bands The Crash Test Dummies and Prism, along with equally legendary blues and jazz guitarist and vocalist performer – and actor – Jim Byrnes (appearing with roots/blues/pop and world music artist Babe Gurr).

Also highlighted in a highly nostalgic schedule are tribute acts Kalimba (saluting Earth Wind & Fire); Stonebolt Revisited (saluting ’60s and ’70s Vancouver band Stonebolt); Eagle Eyes (saluting The Eagles); and The Fab Fourever (The Beatles).

Versatile party band Dr. Strangelove, renowned for an ability to cover everything from the Beatles to Lady Gaga, will also be showcased, along with Dueling Pianos, whose playlist encompasses rocking traditional boogie and blues, sing-a-long anthems and Billy Joel and Elton John standards.

Rising White Rock artists Fionn (Brianne and Alanna Finn-Morris) have scored the prestigious opening spot for the concluding concert of the season, headlined by The Crash Test Dummies.

Dates for the season are July 4, 7 p.m. at Memorial Park (Stonebolt Revisited, Prism); July 14, 8 p.m. at Five Corners (Kalimba); July 18, 7 p.m. at Totem Park, East Beach (The Fab Fourever, Eagle Eyes); July 25, 7 p.m. at Memorial Park (Babe Gurr, Jim Byrnes); Aug 8., 7 p.m. at Five Corners (Duelling Pianos, Dr. Strangelove) and Aug. 15, 7 p.m. at Totem Park (Fionn, The Crash Test Dummies).