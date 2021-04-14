Virtual ‘Courtship’ play up next for Surrey’s Naked Stage theatre company

Online, ‘Edward’ and ‘David’ share observations about the world’s problems and offer humorous ‘solutions’

Actors Pat McDermott, left, and George Stone are featured in “Courtship,” a Naked Stage production that involves a green screen for pre-recorded online performances April 23-24. (submitted photo)

The next virtual theatre production from Surrey’s Naked Stage company focuses on two elderly guys, one a widower and the other married, who meet regularly at “their” bench.

In Steve Penman’s “Courtship,” Edward and David share observations about the world’s problems and offer sometimes humorous “solutions.” At the same time, they provide real insight into loneliness, aging and relationships.

The pre-recorded “readers theatre” play will be shown online April 23-24 from 1 to 11:30 p.m., depending on the ticket purchaser’s chosen date, via nspsociety.com/upcoming-shows. The fee to watch is $12 per person, including service charges.

In their first production together, George Stone plays Edward while Pat McDermott takes the role of David. Crew members involved in the show include Colleen McGoff Dean (co-director), Bridget Browning (stage manager, co-director), Glen Browning (videographer), Demetrios Georgiadis (sound and editing) and Jennifer Georgiadis (virtual backgrounds, graphics).

Last spring, Naked Stage Productions Society pivoted to online shows during the pandemic, including Jerry Mayer’s romantic comedy “2 Across” in March.



