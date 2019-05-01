Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair Head Dog Lou MacSorley. (@CloverdaleRodeo / Instagram)

Corgi race to feature at Cloverdale Rodeo finals

A dozen Corgis will race at the rodeo finals on Monday, May 20

The Cloverdale Rodeo is known across North America as an event that draws the very best athletes, whether they be a rider, bronc or bull.

Now, the invitational rodeo has signed up a new slate of talented competitors: Corgis.

In a special, one-day only event, the rodeo and country fair will feature a Corgi race in which 12 dogs go head-to-head to see who can call themself a true Cloverdale Rodeo champion.

While Corgis aren’t exactly known for their speed and agility, the Reporter is sure that all the entrants will try their very best.

The Corgi race will take place during the rodeo finals on Monday, May 20, which starts at 2:30 p.m.

Each rodeo performance includes bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, barrel racing and bull riding, as well as a performance from country music artist Jada McKenzie Moore, a rodeo clown act and mutton bustin.

Another special, one-night only feature will be the fireworks that cap off the opening night rodeo on Friday, May 17.


