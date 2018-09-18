Kathy Slade’s “Alighiero Boetti (After Portrait by Paolo Mussat Sartor),” an embroidery-on-cotton work from 2005, is among textile-themed art featured at Surrey Art Gallery this fall. (Photo: Kathy Slade/Brady Cranfield)

‘Connecting Threads’ and more in Surrey Art Gallery’s fall shows

Free admission at opening reception and panel discussion Sunday afternoon

Fabric is the focus at Surrey Art Gallery this fall.

On a weekend when summer officially ends, four textile-themed exhibits start at the Bear Creek Park facility.

An opening reception and panel discussion Sunday afternoon (Sept. 23) will explore “Connecting Threads” and related art shows new to SAG, from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

“Surrey Art Gallery has acquired many contemporary textile artworks – particularly by women – over the past few decades,” stated Jordan Strom, curator of exhibitions and collections. “We are thrilled to show them together for the first time in the gallery’s history in this exhibit that corresponds with the timing of the 2018 Textile Society of America Symposium in Vancouver.”

The “Connecting Threads” showcase, drawn entirely from SAG’s permanent collection, highlights a map of Canada in the form of a quilt, needlepoint portraits of French philosophers and a deconstructed men’s suit made to look like a spider.

Meanwhile, Kathy Slade’s “This is a chor­­­­d. This is another” solo exhibit reveals the Vancouver-based artist’s practice of making textile-based works that put music and sound at the centre of the image.

“Italian conceptual artist Alighiero Boetti (1940-1994), famous for a series of embroidered maps of the world, influenced Slade’s artistic practice,” notes an event advisory. “In a series of panels reminiscent of Andy Warhol’s silkscreens, Slade shows Boetti playing the drums. Her largest installation is a pom-pom made of orange yarn, sitting silently on the gallery floor but invoking the energy of cheerleading chants at pep rallies.”

Also featured at SAG this fall are Maggie Orth’s “Moving Towards Stillness” (a TechLab experience where “textiles meet technology in these interactive sculptures that change colour!”) and Peace Arch Weavers and Spinners Guild’s “The Art of Warmth” collection.

“This fall, when it’s cold and grey outside, we hope you’ll drop by and enjoy the warmth and colour of our exhibits and programs that explore relevant issues through the medium of textiles,” Liane Davison, gallery director, writes in an introduction to SAG’s program guide for fall 2018.

A number of related events are planned. For more details, visit surrey.ca/artgallery or call 604-501-5566.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: Giant dinosaurs at Cloverdale park part of upcoming Vancouver International Lantern Festival

Just Posted

Details released for controversial Cloverdale supportive housing project

Community reaction has been ‘unprecedented’: Cloverdale BIA

Rail-safety forum planned for White Rock this Friday

Event to include municipal, federal, provincial governments

‘Connecting Threads’ and more in Surrey Art Gallery’s fall shows

Free admission at opening reception and panel discussion Sunday afternoon

‘Memory Socials’ to record oral histories of Surrey locals

Historical organization wants to hear your memories of life in Surrey

Cloverdale artist finds activism for autism through painting

Margaux Wosk wants to spread the word on what autistic people have to offer

U.S. congressman issues dire warning to Canada’s NAFTA team: time is running out

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is expected to resume talks with the U.S.

B.C. marijuana workers may face U.S. border scrutiny

Cannabis still illegal federally south of the border

New political party holds an informational session in Vernon

Maxime Bernier’s The People’s Party of Canada draws about 2o interested patrons to Vernon pub.

B.C. MLAs reminded of rural school struggles

Finance committee hears of falling enrolment, staff shortages

B.C. VIEWS: ’Not photo radar’ coming soon to high-crash areas

ICBC deficit now largely due to reckless and distracted driving

Researchers tag great white shark in Atlantic Canada

Information will be used to learn more about where white sharks move in Canadian waters

Mix-up of bodies leads to funeral home reforms in Nova Scotia

One woman was was mistakenly cremated, another was embalmed and presented to family members during a visitation that went horribly wrong

B.C. RCMP turn to Const. Scarecrow to shock speeders into slowing down

New addition will watch over drivers from a Coquitlam median for first-of-its-kind pilot in Canada

Cyclists finish North America trip to highlight Ukraine struggle

The 10,000 bike ride raised over $10,000 for victims of the war in Ukraine.

Most Read