Connaught railcar to roll at Surrey’s heritage railway

‘We are looking forward to our first full season since the beginning of the pandemic,’ says Sprung

Members of the Heritage Rail Players stand beside the “Connaught” railcar at the Fraser Valley Heritage Railway in Cloverdale. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

The “Connaught” rail car is set to return to the Surrey’s heritage railway May 7.

“We are very excited to announce that our opening day, Saturday, May 7, will feature the return to service of the historic Connaught car,” said John Sprung, chair of the Fraser Valley Heritage Railway Society (FVHRS), in press release April 28. “We are looking forward to our first full season since the beginning of the pandemic.”

The first train will run on May 7 at 10 a.m. The society will run the Connaught from Cloverdale Station to Sullivan Station. Sullivan Station hangs on the northwest corner of Sullivan park at 152nd Street and 64th Avenue.

Sprung said the Surrey Firefighters Pipe and Drum Band “will pipe the Connaught car, as it arrives at the Cloverdale Station to pick up a full load of passengers.”

The Connaught rail car is 111 years old this year. It’s an old Interurban car from B.C.’s Interurban Railway.

According to Sprung, the Connaught is the only working railcar of its kind that is still in existence.

FVHRS is open on weekends from May to September with additional special runs at Halloween and Christmas. Cloverdale Station is just off Hwy 10 at 176A Street.

For more info, or to book tickets, visit fvhrs.org.



