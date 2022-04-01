Concerts, playlets, call for entertainers return

SYTCO playlets

The Surrey Youth Theatre Company, directed by founder Susan Pendleton, is presenting a series of 10-minute playlets, Sunday (April 3) from 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Turnbull Gallery (South Surrey Recreation and Arts Centre, 14601 20 Ave.)

The show consists of three entertaining ‘shorts’ written by professional playwrights during 18 months of theatre shutdowns around the world.

Among the situations: a lost penguin meets up with a curious panda at the zoo; a parent tries to get office work done in the bathtub; and two teenagers compare parental craziness.

The all-ages show is by donation (at the door), but is recommended for ages eight and up.

Soul Purpose

BEC Entertainment’s ‘Friday Night Live Music’ series presents the nine-piece powerhouse band Soul Purpose, Friday (April 8) at 8 p.m. at Ocean Park Hall, 1577 128 St.

The versatile band’s playlist is heavy on favourite ’60s and ’70s dance party songs, but stretches all the way back to the 1920s, ’30s and ’40s for some numbers – all the way up to top-40 favourites of recent years.

Tickets ($20) are available at: Dudes Coffee House, Ocean Park; White Rock Beach Beer Company, and Redrum Records; online from Bill@BEC.live, or at the door on the night of the event.

Tickets also give holders a chance to win door prizes, the 50/50 jackpot, as well as an entry for the series’ grand Prize, a VIP trip for two to the 2022 International Beatleweek in Liverpool, UK in August (the draw will be held on Friday, June 17).

There will also be a cash-only bar for beer and wine at the event.

Call for entertainers

The City of White Rock is now accepting applications for its 2022 call for entertainers. Anyone who can sing, dance or otherwise entertain audiences – whether young newcomer or seasoned professional – is invited to apply for a chance to take part.

The call for entertainers helps the city program arts and cultural performances for special events like Canada Day by the Bay, White Rock Sea Festival, and other city-hosted festivals and events.

Entertainers who would like to be considered can submit a call for entertainers form online.

The deadline for submissions is Friday, April 29 at 4:30 p.m.

For more information, email: events@whiterockcity.ca

Maria Muldaur

Famed American folk, blues, pop and roots singer Maria Muldaur (‘Midnight at the Oasis’) will be bringing her Bluesiana Band – and its blend of New Orleans-flavoured blues, R&B and swamp funk – to Blue Frog Studios, 1328 Johnston Rd. on Saturday, April 16.

The concert – presented for a live studio audience but also available as an online stream – will start at 7 p.m.

It’s the only Canadian stop in Muldaurs current tour of the Pacific Northwest, in support of her most recent album, Let’s Get Happy Together, which she recorded last year with alternative Dixieland-roots sensations Tuba Skinny.

Joining Muldaur for the tour are Craig Caffall (guitar); Eamonn Flynn (keyborards and bass) and Chris Ross (drums)

For tickets ($61.50) and details, visit bluefrogstudios.ca

