Dave Matthews Band live at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, WA, on Saturday, Sept. 3, in a photo by Sanjay Suchaka and posted to the band’s Facebook page.

MUSIC

CONCERTS: Dave Matthews Band to kick off fall tour at Rogers Arena in Vancouver

Other fall concerts here by The Offspring and The Headstones

Dave Matthews Band will open their fall tour of North America at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

Tickets are sold starting Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. on livenation.com.

The band’s summer tour is still ongoing, including a show at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, WA., over the Labour Day weekend.

Tour dates are posted to davematthewsband.com.

“Dave Matthews Band has sold more than 25 million tickets since its inception and a collective 38 million CDs and DVDs combined,” says a concert advisory from Live Nation. “With the release of 2018’s Come Tomorrow, Dave Matthews Band became the first group in history to have seven consecutive studio albums debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.”

Meantime, Live Nation also announced that The Offspring will play a trio of B.C. cities this fall, including Kelowna (Nov. 25), Abbotsford (Nov. 26) and Victoria (Nov. 27).

Elsewhere, the Headstones are set to return to Vancouver’s Commodore Ballroom on Saturday, Dec. 3. The Headstones are back with a full-length album, Flight Risk, out Oct. 14. The album is billed as “pre-apocalyptic rock and roll at its finest, following up their 2019 release PeopleSkills, which garnered two Top 10 radio hits with Leave It All Behind and Horses.”


ConcertsMusic

