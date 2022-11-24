Concert at Surrey studio helps Ezra Kwizera’s campaign to rebuild music industry in Rwanda

Ezra Kwizera and band perform at Hubcast Media’s intimate Campus Studios on Nov. 19. The studio is located in the Port Kells area of Surrey. (Submitted photo)

For a cause close to his heart, Ezra Kwizera’s “Journey” album-release concert was held at a studio in rural Surrey.

Hubcast Media’s intimate Campus Studios, built in a converted barn on 188 Street in Port Kells, hosted the event Saturday, Nov. 19.

The B.C.-based Kwizera plays a musical mix of reggae, soca, East African bongo and pop.

He grew up as a refugee in Uganda before moving back to his home country, Rwanda, after the 1994 genocide there.

“Ezra has a powerful motivation to support Rwandans through his music to rebuild their country,” says a bio on ezrakwizera.ca. “His music conveys the spark of an overcomer and the passion of a community leader with a vision to inspire change in his generation.”

In “an immersive environment with imagery and storytelling,” Kwizera’s $35-a-seat concert at Hubcast was captured for broadcast on Channel U East TV in Africa, according to a post on uniteuslive.com. While the music played, an artist created a live painting to be auctioned off in the new year.

As part of the Kwizera’s efforts to rebuild the music industry in Rwanda, his concert launched a campaign for Narrow Road Studios in Kigali. Part proceeds will support Narrow Road Ministries, a non-profit organization founded by Kwizera and his partner, Mona Hempelmann Kwizera. Learn more about the charity on narrowroadafrica.com.

• RELATED STORY, from 2020: Ezra Kwizera among 7 bands recorded at Massey Theatre for virtual Uptown Live concert.

• READ ALSO: High-tech Hubcast studio in rural Surrey brings intimate concerts to converted barn.



