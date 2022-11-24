Ezra Kwizera and band perform at Hubcast Media’s intimate Campus Studios on Nov. 19. The studio is located in the Port Kells area of Surrey. (Submitted photo)

Ezra Kwizera and band perform at Hubcast Media’s intimate Campus Studios on Nov. 19. The studio is located in the Port Kells area of Surrey. (Submitted photo)

MUSIC

Concert at Surrey studio helps Ezra Kwizera’s campaign to rebuild music industry in Rwanda

Performance at Hubcast studio captured for broadcast on African TV

For a cause close to his heart, Ezra Kwizera’s “Journey” album-release concert was held at a studio in rural Surrey.

Hubcast Media’s intimate Campus Studios, built in a converted barn on 188 Street in Port Kells, hosted the event Saturday, Nov. 19.

The B.C.-based Kwizera plays a musical mix of reggae, soca, East African bongo and pop.

He grew up as a refugee in Uganda before moving back to his home country, Rwanda, after the 1994 genocide there.

“Ezra has a powerful motivation to support Rwandans through his music to rebuild their country,” says a bio on ezrakwizera.ca. “His music conveys the spark of an overcomer and the passion of a community leader with a vision to inspire change in his generation.”

STORY CONTINUES BELOW

In “an immersive environment with imagery and storytelling,” Kwizera’s $35-a-seat concert at Hubcast was captured for broadcast on Channel U East TV in Africa, according to a post on uniteuslive.com. While the music played, an artist created a live painting to be auctioned off in the new year.

As part of the Kwizera’s efforts to rebuild the music industry in Rwanda, his concert launched a campaign for Narrow Road Studios in Kigali. Part proceeds will support Narrow Road Ministries, a non-profit organization founded by Kwizera and his partner, Mona Hempelmann Kwizera. Learn more about the charity on narrowroadafrica.com.

• RELATED STORY, from 2020: Ezra Kwizera among 7 bands recorded at Massey Theatre for virtual Uptown Live concert.

• READ ALSO: High-tech Hubcast studio in rural Surrey brings intimate concerts to converted barn.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

ConcertsfundraisingLive musicRwanda

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Christmas on the Peninsula returns to uptown White Rock
Next story
Abbotsford transforming into live music destination on Saturday

Just Posted

Surrey Memorial Hospital’s pediatrics ER is one of many in the region overflowing with patients. (Photo by Anna Burns)
Young patients flood Surrey’s pediatric emergency room as region’s ERs overflow

The Lord Tweedsmuir Grade 8 football team is seen in playoff action against Vancouver College Nov. 15. The Panthers lost to the Fighting Irish 36-6 that day, but despite the loss LT head coach Frank Paulicelli says the Grade 8s had a successful season. (Photo submitted)
Lord Tweedsmuir football coaches happy with season, despite early exit for all three squads

Volunteers wrap gifts for shoppers. (File photo: Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)
15 reasons to shop local on Black Friday, according to Surrey Board of Trade

Surrey RCMP Cpl. Peter Leckie. (Surrey RCMP photo)
Surrey cop accused of abusing position to meet women facing new sexual assault charge

Pop-up banner image