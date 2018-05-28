Musician Kevin Max will perform in Surrey this coming fall. (submitted photo)

Concert at new Surrey venue for Kevin Max of Christian band dcTalk

Fall show to feature songs from new solo record ‘AWOL’ and faves from years past

Kevin Max, a four-time Grammy Award winner and member of Christian rock group dcTalk, will perform in Surrey this fall.

The Nov. 18 concert at Mary Pattison Chapel, a new venue at Pacific Academy, in the Fraser Heights area, will mark Max’s first performance in Vancouver in nearly two decades.

The chapel, located next to the larger and older Chandos Pattison Auditorium, seats 546 people and is primarily used for worship services but can be rented out for Christian events, including concerts.

“Kevin will perform songs from his new solo record AWOL and feature hits from years past,” says a post at frontofthelineproductions.com. “Joining Kevin will be Canadian gospel pop sensation Jordan St. Cyr. Come out for an amazing night of music at an incredible venue, highlighting the work of Compassion Canada.”

Compassion Canada is described on its website (compassion.ca) as “one of the world’s leading child development organizations,” and aims to partner with “the local church in 25 countries to end poverty in the lives of children and their families.”

Max has been a solo artist since 2000 and is set to release AWOL, his 13th record, on June 8.

(STORY CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO)

At kevinmax.com, he is described as a singer, poet, actor and novelist.

“He remains a storyteller whose fountain of artistry never seems to run dry, and always challenges his audience to search for meaning in their own journeys,” says the bio.

“It is impossible to divorce Kevin Max from his beginnings in the enormously successful CCM band dcTalk, founded at Liberty University in 1987 alongside Toby McKeehan and Michael Tait. The trio caught the attention of Forefront Records in 1988, and later Virgin in 1996; five albums, four Grammy wins, and multiple Dove Awards later, the band remains one of the most important and successful Christian rock groups of all time. Their 1995 double-platinum album Jesus Freak became an anthem for a generation of believers trying shine their light to the world, and Kevin Max’s unique vocals and eclectic contribution to the band’s evolution from hip-hop to pop/rock stood out in both their albums and their legendary, packed-out live performances.”

The trio went on hiatus in 2000, “perhaps too talented to be confined to the boundaries of standard CCM fare. Kevin wanted to dig deeper.

“My music is for Buddhists as well as Christians—for atheists,” Max is quotes as saying on the website. “It prods and asks questions—what do I believe, and why do I believe it?”

