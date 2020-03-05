Competitors at a Mixed Media Paint Off in a photo posted to Surrey Art Gallery Association’s website (sagabc.com).

Competitive Paint Off in Surrey to bring together artists and art fans

An ‘action-packed evening of friendly competition’ planned at Surrey Arts Centre

A “People’s Art Champion” will be crowned during another Mixed Media Competitive Paint Off planned at Surrey Arts Centre, on Saturday, March 21 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Surrey Art Gallery Association (SAGA) invites local artists and the community to get involved, by participating or watching the action. Admission is free at the Bear Creek Park venue, 13750 88th Ave.

The event is designed to showcase the talents of local artists and bring together artists and art fans in Surrey.

For artists, applications are due by Friday, March 14, and SAGA membership is a must. Artist eligibility criteria and application form are posted to sagabc.com.

“Surrey Art Gallery Association is happy to host this high-energy event full of fun for everyone,” said Melissa Burgher, the association’s vice-president.

The Paint Off is billed as an “action-packed evening of friendly competition,” in which 12 artists face off in four timed rounds using mixed media materials. The audience will vote for their favourite artist after each round. Winners from the first three rounds will compete in a fourth and final round, with the audience crowning the People’s Art Champion at the end of the night.

Throughout the evening, audience members will get a behind-the-scenes look at the creative process of each artist’s work, from planning to final product. Those interested in gaining hands-on experience can also participate in a painting lesson.

Following the competition, artists can choose to keep their work or sell it through SAGA’s Art Rental Program.

The competition will include all artist supplies for competing artists, a maker table for all attendees, light snacks and refreshments. This event is presented by Surrey Art Gallery Association in partnership with Surrey Art Gallery, and with support from the City of Surrey and Opus.

Surrey Art Gallery Association, a non-profit organization launched in 1984, operates a gift shop at the gallery as a marketplace for artists and an art rental program that gives art lovers the opportunity to enjoy artworks in their homes and offices at a low cost. SAGA also hosts Thursday Artist Talks, a forum for artists to show and discuss their work with the public, on the first Thursday of each month.

• RELATED STORY: Late artist Li-Leger would be ‘thrilled’ to see exhibit of his work at Surrey gallery.


