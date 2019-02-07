‘Competitive Paint-Off’ in Surrey needs oil stick-armed artists – and an audience, too

Admission is free at event in March

A “Competitive Paint-Off” is planned at Surrey Art Gallery next month.

Contestants and audience members are sought for the March 23 event, described as an “action-filled evening” in which 12 professional artists will face off in four 25-minute rounds, using oil sticks.

“The audience will watch and vote for their favourite artist after each round,” event organizers say in a release.

“Winners from the first three rounds will compete in the final, fourth round, and the audience will decide on the ‘People’s Art Champion’ at the end of the evening.”

Admission is free at the event, at which “audience members will gain a behind-the-scenes look at how artists plan and execute a work.

For those itching to create a work, there will be a collaborative art station set up in the room. All ages are welcome, including families.

“In celebration of Surrey Art Gallery Association’s 35th anniversary this year, we wanted to host a high-energy event, fun for everyone,” said Melissa Burgher, the organization’s vice-president. “This Paint-Off showcases the talents of local artists who are also SAGA members (and) brings together artists and art fans in Surrey.”

After the competition, the artists have the choice to sell their paintings through Surrey Art Gallery Association’s art-rental program, or keep them.

Artists who want to participate can find eligibility criteria and an application form at sagabc.com. Applications are due March 1.

