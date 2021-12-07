‘Compelling messages’ from 12 speakers named for TEDxSurrey, on February date

Six of the 12 guest speakers signed on for the next TEDxSurrey event, in February 2022. (Photo: tedxsurrey.ca)

Featured speakers have been announced for the re-branded TEDxSurrey, planned as a live, in-person event at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Feb. 19, 2022.

Twelve “transformative ideas” will be “set free to show you what can be” during the Saturday-afternoon event, tickets for which went on sale Tuesday (Dec. 7).

“We have 12 excellent speakers with a variety of compelling messages,” said Alan Warburton, TEDxSurrey’s licensee and curator.

Presenters for 2022 are Ana Carrizales, Denise Withers, Fatima Zaidi, Frances Litman, Kevin Lamoureux, Dr. Lara Boyd, Dr. Petra Zebroff, Riley Moynes, Dr. Robert McDermid, Dr. Sharlene Gill, Dr. Simon Donner and Suzanne Venuta.

The list includes an award-winning filmmaker (Withers), a sex therapist (Zebroff), an educator who has worked extensively in the area of reconciliation (Lamoureaux), a cancer specialist and researcher (Gill), someone who helps people address the psychological challenges of retirement (Moynes), a “leadership strategist” (Zaidi) and an ICU physician who led a large hospital through the COVID-19 pandemic (McDermid), among others booked for the event.

Speaker bios are posted to tedxsurrey.ca, along with ticket details (also on bellperformingartscentre.com) and a promo video about the 2022 event, themed as “A Shift in Thinking.” Seats are $74 each.

Formerly known as TEDxBearCreekPark, the Surrey event this year announced a name change to one that more accurately reflects the city in which it’s held.

The re-brand is “a real honour for us,” Warburton said in August, “as TED only provides major-city designations to TEDx events that have met certain standards. The name, TEDxSurrey, will put us on a par with major TEDx events from around the world.”

The 2021 edition of TEDxBearCreekPark was held online last March, following a pair of in-person gatherings, in 2019 and 2020.

“For three amazing years, we have been TEDxBearCreekPark and our focus has been on providing outstanding quality in everything we do,” Warburton noted in the summer. “This has allowed us to move from an event limited to 100 attendees in 2019 (at city hall’s Centre Stage theatre), to an audience of over 900 at the Bell Performing Arts Centre in 2020. From there we moved to an outstanding virtual event in 2021 which attracted more than 3,000 unique views from over 30 countries around the world. It has been a wonderful ride and now we are on to the next stage in our development: TEDxSurrey.”



