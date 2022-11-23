Coming to Surrey: 10-foot ‘Ghost of Christmas Present’ puppet in Wonderheads’ re-imagined classic

With a twist, Dickens’ popular story to hit the stage at Bell Performing Arts Centre

Marley’s Ghost looms behind Ebenezer Scrooge in “A Wonderheads Christmas Carol,” a whimsical reimagining of Charles Dickens’ holiday classic. Pictured are Kate Braidwood as Scrooge and Jessica Hickman as Marley. (Submitted photo: Daryl Turner/Wonderheads)

Starting in Surrey, “A Wonderheads Christmas Carol” will tour B.C. for several December show dates.

With masks, puppets, music, the production returns to Surrey to play Bell Performing Arts Centre on the night of Tuesday, Dec. 6, starting at 7:30 p.m.

The re-imagined holiday classic has been described as “Pixar meets Jim Henson, featuring puppets including a 10-foot-tall Ghost of Christmas Present, all designed by company co-founding artistic directors Kate Braidwood and Andrew Phoenix.

Braidwood embraces the ‘live-action Pixar’ comparison often used to describe the work of the Victoria-based theatre company.

“It’s a real compliment because, like Pixar, we strive to create enchanting shows that hit home with all ages,” Braidwood said in 2021.

“Our take on Dickens’ ‘A Christmas Carol,’” Phoenix added, “is a heartfelt examination of greed and compassion that includes glowing ghosts, joyful giants, and the sweetest Tiny Tim you’ve ever seen. We’re aiming to make each audience member laugh, cry and gasp with wonder.”

The Wonderheads company has spent more than a decade touring the world, bringing animation to life in Alaska, Hawaii, Shanghai, Los Angeles and other places.

The running time of “A Wonderheads Christmas Carol” is 70 minutes with no intermission, and the show is recommended for those aged seven and older. There are “some spooky moments,” along with theatrical fog/haze and flashing lights.

Tickets for the Surrey show can be bought on bellperformingartscentre.com, or call 604-507-6355.

On tour in B.C., the show will also play stages in Chilliwack (Dec. 8), New Westminster (Dec. 10), North Vancouver (Dec. 11) and in five cities located across Vancouver Island.

