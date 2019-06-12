This new work of art, inspired by the periodic table and created by art and chemistry students at KPU’s Surrey campus, measures approximately five metres by two metres. (submitted photo)

Colours of periodic table shown in large new wall art created by science and art students in Surrey

Collaborative effort at KPU campus ‘a fantastic example of the creativity and skill’

A large new work of art has been created by a fusion of art and science at Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s Surrey campus.

Chemistry and art students there collaborated to create a print – one that’s approximately five metres by two metres in size – that showcases the colours of the periodic table.

Students of the two disciplines share space in the Spruce building at the campus, on 72nd Avenue, and came up with a plan to make the piece of art.

The chemistry students researched the colour of each individual element as a molecule, and the arts students used those colours to create abstract compositions.

The finished print has been hung in the facility’s Spruce Gallery, where it will remain on view for the next couple of months.

“This is a wonderful example of KPU’s polytechnic spirit – Fine Arts meets Chemistry in a student art installation celebrating the Year of the Periodic Table,” Elizabeth Worobec, dean of the Faculty of Science and Horticulture, said in a KPU news release.

Diane Purvey, dean of the Faculty of Arts, calls the collaborative effort “a fantastic example of the creativity and skill both Chemistry and Fine Arts students share.”

Art instructor Amy Huestis added: “We are very proud of the success of this project, and the willingness and enthusiasm of the students in researching and marking the artwork.”

