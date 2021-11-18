The work of Trish McEvoy is among that up for show and sale this weekend as part of the Bayview Arts Collective’s artisan tour in Crescent Beach Nov. 20, 2021. (Contributed photo)

Collective hosts South Surrey ‘art walk/open studio’ event

Artisan tour set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 20 in Crescent Beach

A group of artists and artisans in Crescent Beach are hosting an Art Walk/Open Studio event this weekend.

The Bayview Arts Collective – described as a casual name for the 20-plus involved – will be showing and selling their works at more than a dozen Crescent Beach locations from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday (Nov. 20).

READ MORE: Crescent Beach art studio, viewed by some as a community centre, closes its doors after 26 years

According to a poster detailing the event, featured home and personal accessories will include leather goods, pottery, up-cycled furniture, jewelry, stained glass, Jamaican patties and more.

Maps of the participating locations are available at Bayview Arts (2584 Bayview St.), Sunflower Café (12310 Beecher St.), Dude’s Coffee House (12823 Crescent Rd.), The Head Room (12189 Beecher St.) and from participating vendors.

Visitors may also enter at each location for a chance to win one of two gift baskets.

For more information, call 604-720-0500.


