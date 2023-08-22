Colin James plays grand finale for White Rock waterfront series

Blues rocker Colin James will generate some additional heat at the East Beach waterfront Thursday, as he winds up the 2023 Concerts at the Pier series with opening act Brandon Isaak (show starts at 7 p.m.). Bob Friesen File Photo

The White Rock BIA-presented TD Concerts at the Pier series will finish up the 2023 season with some big name pizzazz Thursday (Aug. 24).

Canadian blues-rock legend – and multiple Juno-winner – Colin James will take the stage for the season’s grand finale at East Beach (in the parking lot adjacent to Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles Memorial Plaza).

Opening the free public concert, which begins at 7 p.m., will be eclectic – and witty – roots and blues master Brandon Isaak.

Early arrival (around 6 p.m.) – and bringing your own chair – is recommended by organizers.

The five-concert series has brought an outstanding line-up of musical headliners – described by BIA executive director Alex Nixon as “our best series ever” to White Rock’s waterfront starting in July.

Well-attended attractions this year have included hometown favourite Lee Aaron, Men Without Hats and The Matinee.

Although increasing production costs forced the axing of the popular Five Corners venue, the series occupied two temporary Marine Drive stage venues: West Beach (at the White Rock Museum and Archives and Memorial Park) and East Beach.

Opening acts (usually locally-based performers) have included Caroline Christie, Tom and Kalissa Landa of Paperboys fame, Ben Dunnill and his Band and The Speakeasy Trio.

The series is produced by the White Rock BIA in collaboration with the City of White Rock and sponsored by TD Bank, with contributing sponsorships from Landmark Premiere Properties and Re/Max Colonial Pacific.



alex.browne@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of White RockLive music