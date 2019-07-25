CluedUpp will turn Surrey into a murder-mystery game

CluedUpp will be bringing its interactive murder-mystery game to Surrey streets this fall. (Photo: CluedUpp Games Facebook)

Do you think you have what it takes to solve a murder?

Surrey will have the chance when a British detective game will be taking over the city Oct. 5.

CluedUpp is described as a “giant, outdoor version” of the board game Clue.

The game title for Oct. 5 is “The Latest Krays,” and is set in 1960s London. Each team of detectives “will be tasked with solving the double murder of the notorious ‘Kray Brothers.’”

According to CluedUpp’s website, it is the “world’s first virtual murder-mystery game that takes place across an entire city.” CluedUpp is played through an app, and the detectives will “need to scramble all over town, hunting down virtual witnesses, eliminating suspects.”

In order to play, people will need a team of detectives (up to six people per team) andaccess to a smart phone (either Android or iOS compatible).

Dressing up in “murder-mystery fancy dress” is optional, “but good fun.”

Prizes will be awarded to the fastest team, best fancy dress (murder-mystery theme), best team picture, best team name, best little detective (kid’s prize) and best K-9 detective (dog’s prize).

The event will start in City Centre (an exact location wasn’t given) between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and will finish before 5 p.m. The cost per team is $65 for the early bird price or $80 for the standard team ticket.

The length of the game can vary depending on the team, but on average most teams take around two hours and 20 minutes, according to CluedUpp.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

