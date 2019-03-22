‘Club Royale’ night in Surrey a fundraiser for theatre company’s youth mentorship program

Jazz, blues and spoken word to be showcased at Royal Canadian’s studio in Whalley

A “Club Royale” night of jazz, blues and spoken word is planned to help Surrey’s Royal Canadian Theatre Company raise some cool cash for kids.

The inaugural fundraiser is set for Saturday, March 30, at the company’s 10660 City Parkway studio in Whalley, starting at 8 p.m.

Organized to raise money for Royal Canadian’s youth mentorship program, the event will showcase the band Small Town Talk, featuring musicians Chris Thornley, Stuart Revill, Dave Gilbert and Simon Williams, who’ll “bring the beat to raise the heat.

“Add spoken word from Scarlet Black and Michael Charrois and you got yourselves a jumpin’ joint,” says a post on the theatre company’s website (rctheatreco.com).

“We’re jazzed for this fundraiser for our Youth Mentorship Program, so make the scene for the groovy music, spoken word, cash bar and 1950’s New York Jazz Club ambience. No smoke but lotsa gas!”

A 50/50 draw and silent auction are also planned. Event tickets are $15 online at brownpapertickets.com, or $20 at the door. Minimum age for entry is 14.

Earlier this month, Royal Canadian remounted the comedy A Bedfull of Foreigners, a tale of two couples on holiday in France who are accidentally assigned to the same hotel room, for dates at Surrey Arts Centre and Anvil Centre in New Westminster.



