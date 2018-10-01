(Bence Boros/Unsplash photo)

‘Cloverfest’ returns with beer, wine to Cloverdale for second year

The craft beer and wine festival will be taking place in Shannon Hall on Oct. 13

Cloverdalians in search of craft beer and wine should look no further than Shannon Hall on Oct. 13.

The second-annual Cloverfest, a boozy fundraiser for the Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce and Cloverdale Rotary, will be returning to the Cloverdale Fairgrounds on Oct. 13 from 4 to 9 p.m. The event brings together a number of different breweries and wineries from around the province, as well as live music and food vendors.

Last year, the event saw around 450 participants take part in the festival, as well as 20 different vendors. So far, the festival has 14 confirmed alcohol vendors, along with four different food vendors.

This year will see the return of some favourite brewers, including Pacific Western Brewing, Two Wolves Brewing Company, White Rock Beach Beer Company, De Vine Wines and Spirits, Dead Frog Brewery and others. This year will also see some new additions to the line up: Krause Berry Farms and Estate Winery for one, and Foamers’ Folly Brewing Co.

Cloverfest is a 19+ event. Minors, including babies and infants, are not permitted on site.

VIP tickets are nearly sold out for this year’s event, although general admission is still available. Tickets are $35 and include admission, two tasting tokens and a sample cup. Additional tasting tokens can be purchased on site for $2 each.

Tickets are non-refundable and can be purchased online at showpass.com/cloverfest.

For more information, visit cloverfest.ca.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
North Delta actor to perform in Vancouver production of Sweeney Todd

Just Posted

Surrey removing 200 election signs near intersections that violate city rules

In Surrey, signs aren’t allowed within 25 metres of intersections

‘Cloverfest’ returns with beer, wine to Cloverdale for second year

The craft beer and wine festival will be taking place in Shannon Hall on Oct. 13

Surrey’s Integrity Now slate says it would hire 160 more cops if elected

That’s 35 more than what Surrey First promised less than two weeks ago

Surrey teams at national championships, with U-17 tourney in South Surrey

South Surrey Athletic Park will host U-17 boys and girls games starting Wednesday

White Rock Whalers edge Knights for second PJHL win

Team has two wins through first nine games of inaugural season

VIDEO: Leaping humpback whale cracks B.C. boat’s window with head bang

The humpbacks’ contact with the boat was unusual

B.C. dairy farmers say new free trade deal ‘terribly weakens’ industry

Farmers slam the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada deal, despite prime minister’s praise of it

B.C.-born Shea Weber to captain Montreal Canadiens

Sicamous native will wear the ‘C’ for the 2018/19 campaign

Ask for public inquiry into Elsner report: police watchdog to mayors

Report says Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps, Esquimalt Mayor Barb Desjardins rushed their investigation

Farmers to receive compensation as part of historic NAFTA revamp

There are no details yet on how much compensation Canada is willing to provide

B.C. faces emissions cap as LNG Canada looks set to go

Greens oppose natural gas exports due to greenhouse gases

Petition to stop Site C dam falls short

Petition gathered only 737 signatures from across the whole province

WATCH: Freedom returned to Lower Mainland amputee thanks to ramps built by volunteers

Jean Moulton’s mobility has been given a boost by the weekend project.

Husband of fallen B.C. mountie calls for harsher DUI consequences

Const. Sarah Beckett was killed two years ago in Greater Victoria by convicted drunk driver Kenneth Fenton

Most Read