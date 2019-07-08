The Bee Beard Showcase is one of the Honeybee Festival’s most popular events. (Honeybee Centre / honeybeecentre.com)

Cloverdale’s Honeybee Festival promises ‘un-bee-lievable’ family entertainment

Bee beards, honey tasting and more

Surrey will be a-buzz this weekend, as the Honeybee Festival returns to Cloverdale.

Billed as a “summer classic,” this free, family-friendly event features honey tasting, beekeeping demonstrations and an artisan market. The festival is hosted annually by the Honeybee Centre, a commercial honey farm, country store, restaurant and learning centre located at 7480 176 Street.

On July 13 and 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the public can drop by the centre to take in educational entertainment. With free face painting, live music and kids activities, there will be plenty to keep everyone amused.

Of course, the main event is the yearly favourite — the Bee Beard Showcase. A few daring people will have their faces covered with thousands of honey bees: it’s not a sight seen often outside of the festival.

For more information on the festival, go to honeybeecentre.com.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘Spider-Man’ soars with $185.1M over six-day holiday weekend
Next story
Museum of Surrey to host two-day festival of Indigenous art, culture, music this weekend

Just Posted

Museum of Surrey to host two-day festival of Indigenous art, culture, music this weekend

‘Cedar Sage and Sweetgrass’ Indigenous art group organizes two day festival of ‘beautiful talent’

Police launch ‘sudden death’ investigation after woman’s body found in Surrey home

Surrey RCMP and BC Coroners Service are investigating the death

Police say Surrey house fire that badly injured two children ‘suspicious’

It happened about about 10:30 a.m. Sunday, in a basement suite in the 7100-block of 144B Street

Cloverdale’s Honeybee Festival promises ‘un-bee-lievable’ family entertainment

Bee beards, honey tasting and more

Surrey recovery-house rally cancelled

Back on Track operator optimistic over apparent ‘reprieve’

VIDEO: Statue of B.C.’s ‘Hanging Judge’ removed from New Westminster courthouse

Judge Matthew Begbie became the first Chief Justice of the then Crown colony of B.C. in 1858

Stop using the term ‘monster house,’ Abbotsford councillor urges

Term carries negative connotations, but used mostly for big houses with South Asian occupants

Two inmates escape B.C.’s William Head prison

Correctional Service of Canada working with Victoria police to find James Busch and Zachary Armitage

B.C. ride hailing fees set, applications accepted in September

Licences $5,000 a year, per-trip fee to pay for disability access

UBC banned from marching in Vancouver Pride Parade after allowing ‘transphobic hate speech’

Ban linked to anti-SOGI activist Jenn Smith’s talk on campus

Environmental groups challenge Trans Mountain, citing killer whale concerns

Ottawa approved the pipeline on June 18

TransLink launches on-demand shuttle pilot project on Bowen Island

On-demand system could be introduced to other parts of the region, CEO says

LGBTQ-themed swim at B.C. pool cancelled after online backlash

Event condemned for allowing topless swimming and excluding parents and guardians

Second $100M settlement reached in RCMP sexual harassment class action

They who reached a similar deal with its female Mounties three years ago

Most Read