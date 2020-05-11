Cloverdale’s Gone Country concert already sold out for 2021

‘Everyone was so pleasant knowing how much this event means to us,’ event planners say

With “pause” pressed on the Gone Country – Here for the Cure concert in Cloverdale, organizers of the cancer-fighting fundraiser have some news to share: The 2021 event is already sold out.

With this summer’s concert postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, event planners gave ticketholders two weeks to request a refund, hold onto purchased tickets, or grab tickets for Gone Country’s new date of July 24, 2021, at Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre.

“We refunded less than $5,000 in tickets,” says a post on the Twins Cancer Fundaising Facebook page.

“Everyone was so pleasant knowing how much this event means to us.”

“Here’s the even better news: We sold another $8,000 in tickets, leaving us even better than we were before! Gone Country is a special event, and you guys keep proving this to us year after year (even if we take this year off). We feel so lucky to have your support and to know you’re in this fight against cancer with us for the long haul!”

Gone Country is founded and planned by identical twins Chris and Jamie Ruscheinski, local realtors.

Close to 6,000 turned up for the 2019 concert, which raised close to $822,000 for cancer-related charities.

• READ MORE: Gone Country success means so much to cancer patient



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter