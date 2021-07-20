Cloverdale’s Emma Alves to release new album July 30

Emma Alves is seen here on the cover for her second studio album, “Up Late Writing This.” The album will be available on all streaming services beginning July 30. (Submitted)

Cloverdale singer Emma Alves is set to release her second studio album, Up Late Writing This, on July 30.

Alves began writing a few songs for the album in a small apartment in Shibuya, Tokyo during the onset of the pandemic and finished it up in her home studio in Cloverdale when she returned.

Alves said creating the album was a long process and she’s excited for its upcoming release.

“It’s my first self-produced album,” she said. “I’ve pretty much put everything I’ve got into it.”

Alves wrote, produced, and mixed all the tracks for it.

“I’ve taken all the different genres I’ve experimented with in the past and amalgamated them into one peice of work.”

She said everything is “her own” on the new album. She plays most of the instruments, apart from drums.

“I taught myself how to produce my own songs, how to play the bass,” she said. “So you’ll hear piano, bass guitar, and then my own self-production on the album.”

She said fans will hear her sound transform into something different from her first album and into something fans can expect to hear in her future works too.

A press release notes Alves’s new album as “sultry, forward, and intimate.” And it describes the sound of Up Late Writing This as having “neo-soul, contemporary R&B, and hip hop elements.”

Alves said most of the eight tracks on the album are similar sounding, but a couple of tracks do offer quite a different listening experience.

The singer-songwriter likes to sit at a piano while writing music. She said she draws inspiration for her songs from her own life. She added her music covers topics like toxic relationships and personal aspects of her own life.

“It’s pretty much like a diary (laughs) that I share with everyone.”

Alves hopes her songs inspire other young female artists who want to forge their own pathways into the music world.

“This release is so special to me and it’s something I hope other female artists can envision for themselves one day,” Alves said. “Woman make up less than three per cent of music producers and I hope to contribute to an increase in that percentage by inspiring other women in the industry.”

Up Late Writing This will be available on all streaming services beginning July 30.



