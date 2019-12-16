The Winter Ice Palace at Cloverdale Arena is always a popular activity. (Black Press file photo)

Cloverdale’s Winter Ice Palace to open Dec. 20

Annual event enters its 22nd year; draws skating enthusiasts from Surrey, Langley, and White Rock

Grab your skates, Cloverdale! The Winter Ice Palace opens this weekend.

The annual event returns to the Cloverdale Arena Friday Dec. 20 for its 22nd year.

Every year the rink is festooned with lights, decorations, and Christmas trees.

Skating sessions run from Dec. 20 to Jan. 5, including on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Skating times include:

  • Friday, Dec. 20: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. (Opening Night Celebration)
  • Saturday, Dec. 21: 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Sunday, Dec. 22: 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Monday, Dec. 23: 10 p.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Dec. 24: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Dec. 25: 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Thursday, Dec. 26: 2:45 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
  • Friday, Dec. 27: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 28: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Sunday, Dec. 29: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Monday, Dec. 30: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Dec. 31: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Jan. 1: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Thursday, Jan. 2: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Friday, Jan. 3: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Saturday, Jan. 4: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Sunday, Jan. 5: 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Admission is $4.50 per person, skate rentals are an additional $3.25, and helmet rentals are $1.25. Community members with City of Surrey recreation passes receive free admission.

WINTER ICE PALACE PHOTO CONTEST

This year, skaters can share their pictures on social media for a chance to win a $100 Recreation Surrey gift card. The City is encouraging skaters to follow @surreybcrec on Instagram, then upload pics using the hashtag #wintericepalace from Dec. 20 – Jan. 5. All entries will have a chance to win the gift card.

View full contest rules by visiting the Surrey parks and rec webpage.

The Cloverdale Arena is located at 6090 176 Street on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds. For more information, call 604-502-6410 or visit surrey.ca/culture-recreation.


