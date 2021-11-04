Cloverdale woman up for several voice art awards

Cloverdale’s Cynthia de Pando has been nominated for three SOVAS Awards. (Photo submitted: Cynthia de Pando)

A Cloverdale woman is up for several SOVAS Awards.

Cynthia de Pando has been nominated in three categories for the world’s most prestigious voice arts awards.

“I’m very, very excited about the nominations,” de Pando said. “I’ve been a professional voiceover artist for more than 18 years now.”

She said the SOVAS Awards are basically the Oscars for the voiceover worldwide. This year, headline nominees include: Barack Obama, Tina Fey, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jamie Foxx, Sandra Oh, and Maya Rudolph.

De Pando was nominated for Spanish-language voiceover work for: Audiobook Narration Fiction – Best Spanish Voiceover, Outstanding Narration Demo e-learning – Best Spanish Voiceover, and Outstanding Promo demo – Best spanish Voiceover.

“I’m so grateful to be nominated,” she said. “It’s so nice to be recognized like this, even if it’s just a nomination.”

She’ll be heading to New York for the ceremony at the Guggenheim in December.

Her voicework started when de Pando was studying communications in university. She first started volunteering at her local college radio station. After she graduated, she turned that love of radio into a professional career.

“After university, I got a gig with one of Mexico’s main media companies,” she said. “I did traffic and weather for two years.”

After that, de Pando moved on to another company and got her own show on a major radio station.

“I did that for eight years,” she added. “During that time, I also started dubbing and Spanish voiceover.”

When she moved to Canada, she thought she might have to give up her career, but she worked hard building a name for herself in the Spanish voiceover world. Now she works from her home studio in Cloverdale.

“I do all kinds of voicework,” she explained. “Voiceover for any foreign language work going into Spanish, e-learning guides in both spanish and english. I do commercials on Spotify and Wayfair. I even do work for Calm and Relax Melodies, which are both relaxation and meditation apps.”

The 8th annual SOVAS Awards take place Dec. 19 in New York.

De Pando can be reached via her website, cynthiadepando.com.



