(Supernatural / CW)

Cloverdale thrift store gets ‘Supernatural’ makeover

CW’s Supernatural will film several days at downtown Cloverdale location

A thrift store in downtown Cloverdale is undergoing a temporary makeover as crews get ready to film several days of CW’s hit fantasy-horror series Supernatural at the location.

The popular TV series follows the Winchester brothers as they hunt the things that goes bump in the night. The two brothers, played by actors Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki, face off against supernatural creatures, from gods to monsters and everything in between.

On Thursday, crews were setting up for an evening shoot along 176A Street. Significant changes were being made to the interior and exterior of ECO Thrift Store (5641 176A Ave.), and benches and a statue were set up on the sidewalk just outside.

Filming at ECO Thrift Store is set to begin on Thursday afternoon at 4 p.m. and run until 10 p.m. On Sept. 7, 10 and 11, filming is scheduled to run 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. the following day.

A scene is also set to be filmed in front of Elizabeth Manor Apartments at 17700 58 Avenue for three hours on Tuesday, Sept. 11. The time of day was not specified in the filming notice.

One street over on 176 Street, production crew from the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, a new Netflix series, were taking down set pieces from their night shoot on Sept. 5.

Supernatural has filmed a few times in downtown Cloverdale in the past year, including chase scenes down side streets and constructing a faux burger shop and gazebo in Hawthorne Square.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Netflix hopes to spark buzz at TIFF with big stars, major awards hype
Next story
Burt Reynolds dead at 82

Just Posted

Dinosaurs to take centre stage at Museum of Surrey opening

Museum of Surrey will open to the public on Saturday, Sept. 29

Cloverdale thrift store gets ‘Supernatural’ makeover

CW’s Supernatural will film several days at downtown Cloverdale location

OUR VIEW: Some positivity as Surrey goes back to school

Despite big challenges, Surrey has much to be grateful for as students return to class

Google event coming to Surrey library

Three workshops scheduled for Sept. 21

Knights open hockey season in Surrey tonight

PJHL team plays Port Moody with Craighead back on the bench

Netflix hopes to spark buzz at TIFF with big stars, major awards hype

Eight Netflix films will screen at TIFF in the coming days, marking the largest number of movies the company has ever brought to the festival.

Burt Reynolds dead at 82

Reports indicate the actor died of a heart attack in Florida

North Delta happenings: week of Sept. 6

Events, courses and clubs listing for North Delta

B.C. spill response plans in limbo after Trans Mountain decision

Nearly $150 million in new bases, personnel and ships are on hold

Health minister announces $72M in emergency funding for B.C.’s opioid crisis

Funds split between province, federal government in new Emergency Treatment Fund

BCHL Today: Road heavy sched for Wenatchee Wild and a Mainland division deal

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Health care, scientific jobs top B.C. employment forecast

Wave of retirements means nearly a million B.C. job openings

B.C. yet to comply with international standards at correctional centres: report

Nelson Mandela Rules set of standards for inspecting B.C.’s 10 prisons, psychiatric centres

Vancouver, Surrey, Delta top list of worst intersections for pedestrians

ICBC data shows 170 crashes at the most dangerous intersections

Most Read