Cloverdale thrift store gets ‘Supernatural’ makeover

A thrift store in downtown Cloverdale is undergoing a temporary makeover as crews get ready to film several days of CW’s hit fantasy-horror series Supernatural at the location.

The popular TV series follows the Winchester brothers as they hunt the things that goes bump in the night. The two brothers, played by actors Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki, face off against supernatural creatures, from gods to monsters and everything in between.

On Thursday, crews were setting up for an evening shoot along 176A Street. Significant changes were being made to the interior and exterior of ECO Thrift Store (5641 176A Ave.), and benches and a statue were set up on the sidewalk just outside.

#Supernatural is in town today, setting up for a night shoot. pic.twitter.com/8roAjk2Iea — Sam Anderson (@sam_andrsn) September 6, 2018

Filming at ECO Thrift Store is set to begin on Thursday afternoon at 4 p.m. and run until 10 p.m. On Sept. 7, 10 and 11, filming is scheduled to run 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. the following day.

Right after a day in Greendale…the real Supernatural returns on Sept 5/6 to #cloverdale Production crews meet to discuss where to park the Impala! Starting to get a little scary around here! @cw_spn @SpnTentation @BTV_SUPRNATURAL @yvrshoots @CloverdaleNews @CityofSurrey pic.twitter.com/lIqWhgKYiZ — Paul Orazietti (@Paradeguy) September 4, 2018

A scene is also set to be filmed in front of Elizabeth Manor Apartments at 17700 58 Avenue for three hours on Tuesday, Sept. 11. The time of day was not specified in the filming notice.

One street over on 176 Street, production crew from the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, a new Netflix series, were taking down set pieces from their night shoot on Sept. 5.

Supernatural has filmed a few times in downtown Cloverdale in the past year, including chase scenes down side streets and constructing a faux burger shop and gazebo in Hawthorne Square.



