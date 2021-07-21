Cloverdale singer Rayne to release debut EP

Cloverdale singer Rayne is seen on the cover of her debut EP “False Love.” The six-song EP will be available on all streaming services beginning July 30. (Submitted)

Cloverdale singer Rayne is releasing her first EP.

After signing with Anthem Entertainment in 2020 to release a single, The Low, Rayne is now going two-feet in with her debut EP called False Love.

The Tweedy alumna is set to release the six-song offering on all streaming platforms July 30.

“I’ve written it over the past little while with some really incredible songwriters, producers, and friends,” said Rayne. “I really love co-writing songs.”

Rayne added the collaborative effort is both fun and helpful.

“I tend to give up halfway through a song,” she said with a laugh. “So there’s a lot of accountability when you’re writing with other people. And I also enjoy the process.”

She said she thrives in those types of settings. She also likes to experiment with different chords and music while writing to help boost creativity.

“Sometimes the producer will have a track prepared and we’ll make changes based on that,” she said. “But other times we’ll jam with guitar, piano, and come up with it as we go.”

The 19-year-old singer said fans can expect a darker direction for the EP’s three new tracks: “Is It Cool If We’re Lonely”, “Nothing to Bleed For”, and “Scar Tissue”.

“They’ve got more of a dark-pop feel,” noted Rayne, “which is something I’ve been exploring recently.”

She said she enjoys the dark-pop direction her new music has taken and she sees herself following a similar musical pathway as she writes songs in the future.

“A little more dark pop. A little edgier for me.”

The six-song offering also includes three previously released tracks—“Who’s Sorry Now?”, “Sour Candy”, and “Envious”—which can be found via Rayne’s Linktree page, along with a few of Rayne’s other previously released singles.

False Love will drop on streaming platforms July 30.



