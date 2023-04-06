Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair less than 6 weeks away

Teams compete in the West Coast Lumberjack show in a previous Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair. The rodeo and fair return in 2023 for the first time in three years and the West Coast Lumberjack show is back too. (Black Press Media file photo)

It’s been three years, but it’s finally back.

In a little over a month, the 75th incarnation of the Cloverdale Rodeo and the 132nd Country Fair will be held “Rodeo Weekend” on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds.

The familiar May long weekend event (May 19-22) will actually open with the Cloverdale Bed Races Thursday, May 18, in the early evening.

“Our goal has been to bring this event back to the community since 2020,” Kathy Sheppard, president of the Cloverdale Rodeo Association, said in a press release. “We cannot wait to welcome the community, sponsors, and participants through the gates May long weekend.”

The rodeo will feature roughstock rodeo events—bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, bull riding—along with ladies barrel racing, specialty acts, mutton bustin, and rodeo clown acts.

Cloverdale will host 96 cowboys and cowgirls. The athletes will be “showcased throughout five rodeo performances,” according to the release. Both the 2019 Cloverdale Rodeo champs and the 2022 Canadian Rodeo champions have been invited.

Rodeo Weekend also promises visitors a whole slate of other events too, including: live entertainment, food trucks, midway rides & games, along with a multitude of other feature attractions.

The rodeo parade will be held May 20 at 10 a.m. and will include floats, marching bands, dance groups, clowns, cowboys and cowgirls on horses, and some classic automobiles.

The West Coast Lumberjack show is returning this year, along with the livestock display, the freestyle skateboarding competition, and Kidsworld. New features include an Indigenous Village and All Star Wrestling events.

Country music star George Canyon will be the rodeo’s musical headliner. There will also be a Craft Beverage Zone with more than 40 food trucks on site. And, of course, the Longhorn Saloon is back.

This year will be the first Rodeo & Country Fair since 2019 after cancellations because of COVID (2020 and 2021) and because of structural problems with the Stetson Bowl (2022).

The first Cloverdale Rodeo was held in 1945 and the first Country Fair was held in 1888.

The rodeo was postponed once. In 1995, Surrey city workers went on strike and the rodeo was moved to Labour Day weekend. The date change was estimated to cost the rodeo close to $150,000.

There will be five rodeo performances for the 2023 rodeo:

May 19, 7:30 p.m.; May 20, 2:30 p.m.; May 20, 7:30 p.m.; May 21, 2:30 p.m.; May 22, 2:30 p.m. (Finals).

Tickets for Cloverdale Rodeo & Country Fair are available online or at the gate. Visit showpass.com and search “Cloverdale Rodeo” to find tickets. For more info on the rodeo, visit cloverdalerodeo.com.



