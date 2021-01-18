Cloverdale musician writes pandemic response song to Van Morrison and Eric Clapton

A Cloverdale musician has just released his third “pandemic song.”
Dana Vande calls his new track “a response to Van Morrison’s and Eric Clapton’s anti-lockdown song.”
Vande’s “Stand Strong Together” answers “Stand and Deliver,” released before Christmas by Morrison and Clapton.
The Morrison-written, Clapton-sung track, ask questions like: Is this a sovereign nation / Or just a police state?; Do you wanna be a free man / Or do you wanna be a slave?
Morrison set up a foundation to benefit struggling performers and all proceeds from “Stand and Deliver” go to the foundation.
Vande told the Cloverdale Reporter via email, “I am pro-stay-at-home and disagree (with) what their song … is saying.”
In his track, Vande sings: I’m staying safe at home / That’s what I choose to do / I’m staying safe at home / Don’t care about your views.
Vande wrote on Facebook that he’s all-in on a cancel-culture response to the two musicians for releasing the song. “I am no longer a fan of either of them. I wrote my song ‘Stand Strong Together’ in response to theirs … I’m hoping they will hear it.”
The lyrics in the fifth stanza of Vande’s “Stand Strong Together” reinforce his view. You stick your head in the sand / And not believe the news / Well you lost me as a fan / But you’re welcome to your views.