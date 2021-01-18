Cloverdale musician writes pandemic response song to Van Morrison and Eric Clapton

Musician Dana Vande is seen in a screenshot from a music video on Youtube. Vande recently released a pro-lockdown track in response to an Eric Clapton and Van Morrison anti-lockdown track.

A Cloverdale musician has just released his third “pandemic song.”

Dana Vande calls his new track “a response to Van Morrison’s and Eric Clapton’s anti-lockdown song.”

Vande’s “Stand Strong Together” answers “Stand and Deliver,” released before Christmas by Morrison and Clapton.

The Morrison-written, Clapton-sung track, ask questions like: Is this a sovereign nation / Or just a police state?; Do you wanna be a free man / Or do you wanna be a slave? (See full lyrics below.)

Morrison set up a foundation to benefit struggling performers and all proceeds from “Stand and Deliver” go to the foundation.

Vande told the Cloverdale Reporter via email, “I am pro-stay-at-home and disagree (with) what their song … is saying.”

In his track, Vande sings: I’m staying safe at home / That’s what I choose to do / I’m staying safe at home / Don’t care about your views.

Vande wrote on Facebook that he’s all-in on a cancel-culture response to the two musicians for releasing the song. “I am no longer a fan of either of them. I wrote my song ‘Stand Strong Together’ in response to theirs … I’m hoping they will hear it.”

The lyrics in the fifth stanza of Vande’s “Stand Strong Together” reinforce his view. You stick your head in the sand / And not believe the news / Well you lost me as a fan / But you’re welcome to your views.

Vande wrote two other “pandemic songs” over the past several months. One, “ISOLATION BLUES (Lockdown’s Comin’ Back Around)” can be found on YouTube and the video features footage from a seemingly deserted downtown Cloverdale. The other track, “Stand Strong” is an ode to front-line workers.

Here is Vande’s answer song. (Morrison’s and Clapton’s track is after the Vande video.)

Here is Morrison’s and Clapton’s track. (Full lyrics for both songs are found after the video.)

Stand Strong Together

— Dana Vande © 2020 Cloverdale

Stand Strong Together, That’s what we’ve got to do

Stand Strong Together, That’s what we’ve got to do

Stand Strong Together, Now more than ever

We’ve got to see it through

Well you think I live in fear, You think that I’m a slave

Well you think I live in fear, Wearing chains to my grave

Well maybe you’re the one, Be a slave until you’re done

Wearing chains of disdain

I’m staying safe at home, That’s what I choose to do

I’m staying safe at home, Don’t care about your views

I’m going to Stand Where I am, I’m going to stick to the plan

I’m going to Stand and play my blues

You can say it’s all untrue

It’s all part of their plan

To grind us ‘til it hurts

You can blame it on the Man

You stick your head in the sand

And not believe the news

Well you lost me as a fan

But you’re welcome to your views

I’m going to stand where I am, I know this cannot last

I’m going to stand and be counted, I’m going to do what I’m asked

Well you can go and play, But I’m stayin’ far away

Until this storm has passed

We’ve got to Stand Strong Together, That’s what we’ve got to do

We’ve got to Stand Strong Together, That’s what we’ve got to do

It’s a storm that we can weather, Now more than ever

We’ve got to see it through

Stand Strong Together, Keep Calm and Carry On

Stand and Be Counted, We’re not in this alone

Stand Strong Together, Now more than ever

Keep Calm and Carry On

Stand Strong Together, Now more than ever

Keep Calm and Carry On

Stand Strong Together, Now more than ever

Keep Calm and Carry On

Stand and Deliver

— Van Morrison © 2020

Stand and deliver

You let them put the fear on you

Stand and deliver

But not a word you heard was true

But if there’s nothing you can say

There may be nothing you can do

Do you wanna be a free man

Or do you wanna be a slave?

Do you wanna be a free man

Or do you wanna be a slave?

Do you wanna wear these chains

Until you’re lying in the grave?

I don’t wanna be a pauper

And I don’t wanna be a prince

I don’t wanna be a pauper

And I don’t wanna be a prince

I just wanna do my job

Playing the blues for friends

Magna Carta, Bill of Rights

The constitution, what’s it worth?

You know they’re gonna grind us down, ah

Until it really hurts

Is this a sovereign nation

Or just a police state?

You better look out, people

Before it gets too late

You wanna be your own driver

Or keep on flogging a dead horse?

You wanna be your own driver

Or keep on flogging a dead horse?

Do you wanna make it better

Or do you wanna make it worse?

Stand and deliver

You let them put the fear on you

Slow down the river

But not a word of it was true

If there’s nothing you can say

There may be nothing you can do

Stand and deliver

Stand and deliver

Dick Turpin wore a mask too



