Cloverdale Market Days return this Saturday

Markets will be held once a month until September

The Cloverdale Market Days events bring vendors selling baked goods, fresh produce, and homemade artisanal wares to downtown Cloverdale during the summer season. (Cloverdale Arts and Entertainment Association / cloverdale-ae.ca)

This summer’s Cloverdale Market Days launch this Saturday with more than 110 vendors.

Five Saturdays of live music, entertainment and artisan goods will come to the historic downtown again this year. There is one market a month scheduled from May to September, taking place on May 25, June 22, July 27, Aug. 24, and Sept. 21.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., vendors will be selling their wares along 176 Street between 56A and 58 Avenues.

The markets, which are organized by the Cloverdale Arts and Entertainment Association (CAEA), are put on in order to show off what Cloverdale has to offer the community. And there will be plenty to see. This year, CAEA wants to make the markets bigger than ever, and hopes to bring more than 100 unique vendors to each market.

Helena Lloyd, president of CAEA, said she’s looking forward to the launch of the season.

The markets are “just getting so much bigger,” she said. “It’s amazing.”

She enjoys walking up and down 176 Street during the Market Days and seeing all the hustle and bustle, with customers and community members at every vendor’s tent.

“It’s nice to see that it has succeeded,” she said.

“It’s a fun [event], and people have a good time,” she said. “To me, that’s what it’s all about.”

There will also be new entertainment for marketgoers to enjoy while they peruse the stands. A highlight of the first market will be a high-energy Indian cultural dance performance, as well as young musicians Rowan, an 11-year-old ukulele player, and Lola, a 12-year-old singer and guitar player.

The Langley Community Music School Fiddlers, a group of young violinists playing Celtic, old-time, bluegrass and pop will perform, as will Soundscape, a Surrey-based mixed-voice a cappella chorus.

The markets also bring in other performers, including stilt walkers and unicycle riders, balloon artists and face painters. Organizers promise to always have something new to discover or enjoy with your family.

And, of course, vendors will be selling produce, handcrafted art, clothing, vintage items and more.

The organizers said there will be plenty of parking along 176A Avenue and surrounding blocks, and that there will be signs posted directing drivers where they can find parking spots.

For more information in volunteering, sponsoring or becoming a vendor for an upcoming Cloverdale Market Day, visit cloverdale-ae.ca.



