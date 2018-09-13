Cloverdale makes cameo in ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ teaser

The first teaser trailer for Netflix’s new Chilling Adventures of Sabrina series has been released, and Cloverdale’s Cerberus Books makes a cameo appearance.

The film production has leased the building at the corner of 176 Street and 56A Avenue for the year, transforming it into a spooky bookstore with all manner of eerie items in stock. Skeletons, doll heads, gas masks and more decorate the window displays.

The new Netflix series promises to be quite different from Sabrina the Teenage Witch, the comedic T.V. show that ran from 1996 to 2003. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is based on a horror comic book series of the same name, and has been compared tonally to Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist by IMDb, the Internet Movie Database.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will premiere on Netflix on October 26.

Cast and crew arrived to film interior dialogue scenes on Thursday (Sept. 13), with filming set to start at 1 p.m. and run until 3 a.m. Friday morning.

Parking in the area is limited, and RCMP will be on site to direct traffic during filming, as pedestrians and vehicle may experience brief delays while cameras are rolling.

Passerby can expect to see background performers in period costumes, picture vehicles, and decorated storefronts during the shoot.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter