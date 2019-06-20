A Soviet-era tank crushes a car at the Cloverdale Legion at the 2018 open house. (Kieran O’Connor)

Cloverdale Legion to crush cars with a 38-ton tank this Saturday

Open house will have carnival games, a BB range and more

The Cloverdale Legion will host its annual open house this Saturday, June 22, and will once again bring a 38-ton truck to downtown Cloverdale for a car crushing demonstration.

The event will have a weapons display, as well as a showcase of vintage military vehicles, including a Second World War era half-track and a Soviet-era tank. The Canadian Museum of Flight, the Canadian Military Education Centre and local cadets will also have displays.

There will be a kids zone with carnival games, karaoke, and a BB range. Kids have the chance to enter a raffle to be in the tank for the car crushing event.

The event kicks off at 10 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m. Although organizers did not have an exact time frame for when the car crushing will occur, they said it would be around 1 p.m.

The Cloverdale Legion is located at 17567 57 Ave. For more information, check out their website at rcl6.wordpress.com.


