Ashley Chodat and Ezra Lamb star in Legoland, a one-act play that debuted at the inaugural DebuTheatre at Cloverdale’s Surrey Little Theatre this summer and is now heading to Vancouver Fringe Festival 2019. (Ragamuffin Productions/Submitted)

Cloverdale DebuTheatre play heading to Vancouver Fringe Festival

Legoland will run through September at the Cultch as part of Dramatic Works Series

After a summer run at Cloverdale’s Surrey Little Theatre (SLT), Legoland is heading to the Vancouver Fringe Festival.

The one-act play by Jacob Richmond, presented by Ragamuffin Productions, was part of the summer lineup for the inaugural DebuTheatre, a program that helps young adults pursue theatre.

The play stars high school-aged brother-and-sister siblings Penny (Ashley Chodat) and Ezra Lamb (Christian Krushel), who have just returned from a cross-continent journey to see the lead singer of a boy band idolized by Chodat’s character.

Prior to the journey, the siblings have been home-schooled on a hippie colony all their life and have been dying to visit the outside world, described to them only as “Legoland.”

“Once the colony is busted for being the largest marijuana grow-op in Saskatchewan, the opportunity finally arrives,” a Ragamuffin release says. “However, it is not as joyful and loving as expected.”

Chodat said the format of the play is like a presentation, with a projector and slides about the stops along their journey.

In addition to having more space on stage at The Cultch, which Chodat said allows her and Lamb “the frantic energy to live more freely in the play,” director Sargil Tongol has added a few more slides to their presentation.

Chodat said the new slides are a surprise, but an example of a slide that appeared in the plays at SLT is an image representing the siblings’ first visit to Walmart.

READ MORE: ‘DebuTheatre’ debuts at Surrey Little Theatre

The biggest difference about the play, Chodat added, is that they have access to a mentor as part of the festival Dramatic Works Series.

She said their mentor, Raes Calvert, has been providing “an outside eye” and helping them improve the play, for example, by making the transitions smoother.

Calvert is a Vancouver-based Métis theatre artist who has toured nationally and internationally since graduating Studio 58 at Langara College in 2010.

“To get mentored by him for our show is really, really exciting,” Chodat said.

For show times and tickets, which cost $15 plus membership, visit vancouverfringe.com.

@CloverdaleNews

karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
PHOTOS: Surrey designer uses toilet paper to make a dress for annual Toronto show

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP say municipal force approval a ‘challenging time’ for detachment

Province green lit the plan, joint committee for transition to be established

Police watchdog seeking witnesses in officer-involved Surrey shooting

This is the fourth incident within a one-week period that IIO is investigating

Second annual Delta Pride Picnic to highlight LGBTQ+ inclusion

This year’s event is slated for Saturday, Aug. 31 at Memorial Park in Ladner

Downtown Surrey BIA says businesses feel ‘slightly safer’ than last year

For second year, littering, loitering and discarded needles top business concerns in safety audit

Cloverdale town hall adresses climate change and loss of biodiversity

Meeting co-hosted by Cloverdale-Langley City MP John Aldag, Camp We Empower draws about 70 people

Ethnic media aim to help maintain boost in voting by new Canadians

Statistics Canada says new Canadians made up about one-fifth of the voting population in 2016

Fire damages Vancouver Island medical marijuana facility

Cannabis operation goes up in smoke

Memorial to deceased teen stays in place through Labour Day

Hundreds of tributes have been left at the Walnut Grove skate park

Wife charged in husband’s death in Sechelt

Karin Fischer has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of her husband, Max

B.C. Hydro applies for rare cut in electricity rates next year

Province wrote off $1.1 billion debt to help reverse rate increase

Speculation tax forces sale of Greater Victoria’s iconic ‘Tulip House’

Bob and Jan Fleming selling their retirement home famous for its thousands of tulips

Man at centre of dropped HIV-disclosure case sues province and 10 cops

Brian Carlisle of Abbotsford says Mission RCMP defamed him and were ‘negligent’ in their investigation

Conan turns to the Property Brothers for tips on buying Greenland

Jonathan Scott suggests removing glaciers and mountains to bring in ‘more natural light’

Forests minister visits B.C. town rocked by multiple mill shutdowns

A third of Mackenzie turns out for rally, not much to cheer about

Most Read