Clover Valley Beer Festival music lineup has ‘something for everyone’

Best Night Ever and more to play Cloverdale beer festival

The inaugural Clover Valley Beer Festival in 2018 was a sold-out success. This year, the Property Twins return as a charity sponsor, and partial ticket proceeds will be donated to Twins Cancer Fundraising. (Clover Valley Beer Festival / cvbf.ca)

The Clover Valley Beer Festival will bring beer, food and good tunes to the Cloverdale Fairgrounds this summer.

Festival organizers announced the music lineup on Tuesday, promising that there will “something for everyone” during the Saturday, August 10 event.

“From rock and country to Motown, these live bands really know how to put on great shows,” said Katrina Frew, director of festivals and events.

Vancouver’s Best Night Ever will bring a unique brand of neo-Motown tunes to the stage. Since coming to the forefront of the local music scene when featured on the 2017 CBC Searchlight contest, Best Night Ever has gone on to win Rock the Mic and ROXY Launch Party contests. According to organizers, the band’s “soulful sound” treads the line “between modern and vintage, fresh yet familiar,” and “is reminiscent of golden-era Stevie Wonder with a helping of modern R&B influencer.”

A fan favourite from last year’s beer fest, Red Chair will rock in to town to deliver a high-energy set. This “rock staple” has dominated the Whistler music scene since 2013, and covers hits from the 1950s to the present.

Up-and-coming alt-country band Dakota Pearl will close the festival. Since winning the chance to play Pemberton Music Festival in 2014, this “raw and passionate” group has played the Rockin’ River Music Festival, the World Ski & Snowboard Festival, and Music City Centre in Nashville. Their 2017 album “Big Mountain Music” earned them a BC Country Music Association nomination for album of the year.

And of course, nothing pairs better with good tunes than good brews. More than 40 breweries will return to Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre for the festival, offering more than 80 varieties of craft beer and cider.

The festival also provides food trucks, games and more. Last year, axe throwing proved popular, as did the complimentary slices of grilled cheese offered to hungry beer-drinkers. More info on activities and food at this year’s event will be available closer to the date at cvbf.ca.

Partial proceeds from the event go towards Twins Cancer Fundraising, a charity that has raised more than $3 million to fight cancer since the Ruscheinski brothers started it nearly 20 years ago.

“We knew immediately that this would be an event we would sponsor year after year,” said Langley real estate duo Chris and Jaime Ruscheinski in a press release last fall. “It’s a great excuse for us to sample beers with our past clients, and have some fun in the community we grew up in.”

The “Property Twins” are well known locally, and organize the Gone Country music festival, Long Table Gala and Rad Santa events in Cloverdale every year.

Tickets for the Clover Valley Beer Festival are on sale now at www.cvbf.ca. General admission, which includes five beer tokens, is $50. A limited quantity of all-access passes, priced at $70, gets you 10 beer tokens, an official festival hat and a smokie lunch. Last year’s inaugural event sold out, so organizers advise to get your tickets while you can.

The Clover Valley Beer Festival will run from 12 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 10 at Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre, located at 17728 64 Ave.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

