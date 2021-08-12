Hailey Conner will star in Peninsula Productions’ Sorry, Wrong Number later this month in White Rock. (Guy Fauchon photo)

Hailey Conner will star in Peninsula Productions’ Sorry, Wrong Number later this month in White Rock. (Guy Fauchon photo)

Classic radio play set for White Rock stage

Peninsula Productions’ Sorry, Wrong Number to be limited run, limited seating event

Those in the community who have been aching for the return of live theatre will get the chance to take in a show in person later this month – but they’ll have to act fast, lest the curtain closes on the opportunity.

Peninsula Productions is set to stage a classic radio play, Sorry Wrong Number, on Aug. 20 at 7 p.m., and Aug. 21, at both 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., at its 14600 North Bluff Rd. space. Due to provincial health orders and the province’s ongoing Restart Plan, each show will have less-than-capacity seating available, a news release notes.

Sorry, Wrong Number – described as “a campy blast from the past” and a “mystery thriller” – is a 1943 radio drama written by Lucille Fletcher about Mrs. Stevenson, a woman confined to her bed whose only contact with the outside world is through her phone. One night, while attempting to call her husband, she accidentally overhears a murder plot. From there, the main character attempts to alert the authorities, becoming more and more frantic as time passes.

Orson Welles once called the play – which was also expanded and adapted for a 1948 film – “the greatest single radio play ever written.”

Sorry, Wrong Number stars Hailey Conner as Mrs. Stevenson, and is directed by Summer Ensemble’s associate director Logan Rhys Hallwas. The play also features Alex Browne – longtime Peace Arch News reporter – and the music of Martin Adcock.

Tickets are $10 each, and can be purchased at https://www.showpass.com/sorry-wrong-number/

For more information about Peninsula Productions and other upcoming shows, visit www.peninsulaproductions.org

