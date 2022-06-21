“Hair Hang” aerialist Ashley Ojeda is featured in the Royal Canadian International Circus, at Cloverdale Fairgrounds this week. (Submitted photo)

“Hair Hang” aerialist Ashley Ojeda is featured in the Royal Canadian International Circus, at Cloverdale Fairgrounds this week. (Submitted photo)

Circus comes to Surrey for first B.C. shows on tour, with ‘hair hang’ aerialist and other acts

Nine circus shows at Cloverdale Fairgrounds starting Thursday

A crew with Royal Canadian International Circus is busy setting up a Big Top tent at Cloverdale Fairgrounds for a run of shows this week, starting Thursday evening (June 23).

Surrey is the company’s fourth stop, and first in B.C., on a border-hopping tour this spring, summer and fall, after a two-year break from circus shows.

“We have had record-breaking attendance with capacity crowds so far this year,” noted Cathy Sproule, circus media rep.

At Cloverdale Fairgrounds, on a paved lot southeast of the rec centre, nine circus shows will be performed from Thursday to Sunday. Several red semi-trucks were parked there Tuesday as crews worked to erect a 2,700-seat circus tent, transported here from Edmonton.

Richmond and Kelowna are the other B.C. stops on the current circus tour, which continues until October in 14 cities in Canada and the U.S.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW

Recently rebranded, Royal Canadian International Circus has come to Surrey several times in recent years, including shows in 2018 and 2019 at Guildford Town Centre, and Cloverdale Fairgrounds in 2017. The 2020 circus tour was set to stop in Cloverdale in June of that year, but those shows were cancelled due to the pandemic.

This time around, circus performers include “Human Cannon Ball” Leo Garcia, hair-hang aerialist Ashley Ojeda, Bauer on the Wheel of Destiny, trapeze artist Claudia Alvarado, the Chicago Boyz acrobatic team, hand-balancing tenor Gimmi Fornaciari, comedy and more.

Based in Calgary, the circus is managed by the Zerbini and Bauer families. Ringmaster Joseph Dominik Bauer is a ninth-generation circus veteran.

More details are on royalcanadiancircus.ca, which includes a link to buy show tickets.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Cloverdale Fairgrounds

Previous story
Concert marks musical milestone for Semiahmoo Peninsula-based band

Just Posted

Heppell’s Farm facility on 184 Street, just north of 48 Avenue, in South Surrey. The farm has started a petition to protect its land near 192 Street and 36 Avenue, which it leases from the federal government. (Google Streetview image)
Petition launched to save Surrey farm from being developed for industrial use

The Bee Beard Showcase is one of the Honeybee Festival’s most popular events. (Images courtesy Honeybee Centre)
Honeybee Festival returns in July

Grey skies couldn’t deter hundreds of people from coming out and celebrating the return of North Delta Family Day Parade and Festival on Sunday, June 21, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. (James Smith photo)
PHOTOS: Hundreds line the streets for return of North Delta Family Day

Semiahmoo First Nation Chief Harley Chappell gives remarks at the Chief Bernard Robert Charles Memorial Plaza on National Indigenous Peoples Day. (Photo: Sobia Moman)
VIDEO: Semiahoo First Nation dances, history shared on Indigenous Peoples Day