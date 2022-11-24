Part of the parade at the annual Christmas on the Peninsula event in uptown White Rock in 2021. (Perry Aasman, In-Focus Photography)

Part of the parade at the annual Christmas on the Peninsula event in uptown White Rock in 2021. (Perry Aasman, In-Focus Photography)

Christmas on the Peninsula returns to uptown White Rock

14th annual event features carollers, Christmas tree lighting and market

Christmas on the Peninsula returns to uptown White Rock this Saturday (Nov. 26) with carollers in Victorian costumes and old-fashioned seasonal activities aimed at sparking the seasonal spirit in young and old alike.

Now in its 14th year, the one-day festival, founded by Liv Butow, will again focus celebrations on the White Rock Community Centre (Miramar Village, 15154 Russell Ave.)

It all leads up to a Christmas Parade in the late afternoon, the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony with Mayor Megan Knight and the Stella Maris Concert Choir, followed by a carol sing-along and hot chocolate.

Throughout the day at White Rock Community Centre there will be a ‘Holly by Donation’ sale featuring White Rock VIPs, live entertainment, a children’s stage, face-painting, an a concession featuring home-baked goodies and a Christmas market.

At surrounding Miramar Plaza there will be gingerbread decorating at MLA Trevor Halford’s office (1493 Johnston Rd.), roasted chestnuts, hot apple cider, the donkey Tulip and a snow sculptor, plus various vendors.

Also offered are Christmas crafts with the Salvation Army at Life Centre Church (15138 Prospect Ave.) and with the St. George the Martyr Parish (1480 George Street).

Adults can also experience a brew house tour at White Rock Beach Beer Company (15181 Russell Avenue) or take a short walk to Central Plaza to look at the current art exhibit at the Landmark Pop-Uptown Gallery (15140 North Bluff Road).


Pop-up banner image