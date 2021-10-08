Christmas concerts coming to Surrey, plus VSO’s ‘Home Alone’ movie/music at Orpheum

Surrey Arts Centre calendar includes the return of Vancouver Welsh Men’s Choir in December

Tickets are now on sale for some Surrey-area Christmas concerts planned by Vancouver-based groups.

Vancouver Symphony Orchestra’s “A Traditional Christmas” will be performed Dec. 2 at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre, starting at 7:30 p.m., as part of a multi-date regional concert series that includes a stop at New Westminster’s Massey Theatre on Dec. 4.

Host Christopher Gaze “brings the sounds and stories of Christmas to life across the Lower Mainland,” presenters of the concert promise.

“The VSO Holiday tradition returns with singing, storytelling, and plenty of holiday cheer. Join conductor Karl Hirzer for this festive favourite. Tickets sell out early.”

Seats are priced from $37 to $44 online, vancouversymphony.ca.

Later in December, the VSO plans a “Home Alone” movie screening with John William’s music performed live, Dec. 16-17 at Vancouver’s Orpheum Theatre.

At the Bell, the VSO’s “Surrey Nights” concert series is relaunched Sunday, Oct. 24, when Vancouver-based pianist Robert Silverman will bring “an intimate performance of Bach,” a 7 p.m. start.

• RELATED STORY: This fall, three ‘Surrey Nights’ concerts for VSO in orchestra’s return to Bell Performing Arts Centre.

(Story continues below)

Meantime, Surrey Civic Theatres’ fall shows include Vancouver Welsh Men’s Choir in a “Sing We Now of Christmas” concert, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage. Tickets are $29 for the performance, which marks the choir’s return.

“A Surrey Christmas tradition for over 30 years, the internationally acclaimed Vancouver Welsh Men’s Choir (VWMC) will return to the Main Stage at Surrey Arts Centre to lift your spirits and hearts with some seasonal cheer,” says a post on surrey.ca.

“Enjoy an evening of well-known Christmas songs that are sure to get you in the holiday mood. You can expect a wide range of Celtic, traditional, and contemporary choral music from the men who love sharing their joy and passion for singing with their audiences. It’s sure to be a memorable experience and the perfect way to start the holiday season off right.”

For more details, call 604-501-5566.

• READ MORE: Surrey theatres reopen with cautious optimism for live events this fall



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

ChristmasConcertsLive music