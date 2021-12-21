Chef Dez’s Irish cream liqueur recipe is simple to make, ‘better than store-bought’

‘I use fresh raw eggs when I make it, but if that concerns you then choose the pasteurized option in the recipe instead’

By Chef Dez

Eggnog is probably the most popular seasonal December beverage, but in our family, at least with the adults, Irish cream liqueur is very popular as well.

This recipe is so simple to make, and in my opinion, it tastes even better than the store-bought brand-name variety. I use fresh raw eggs when I make it, but if that concerns you then choose the pasteurized option in the recipe instead.

Food and beverages are a great social aspect of bringing people together and even more wonderful when you have made them from scratch.

Always remember that a seasonal beverage does not have to contain alcohol to be enjoyable. A heated cranberry or grape juice, for example, with the warming spices such as cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves and star anise, can be made to replace mulled wine.

Also, there are so many choices of fantastic herbal teas and syrups for coffees that capture the essence of the season beautifully.

Whatever beverage you choose to help celebrate during the holidays, please drink responsibly, and have a magnificent time.

Homemade Irish Cream Liqueur

1.5 cups of rye whiskey

300ml can sweetened condensed milk

1 cup 10%MF cream

2 large eggs (or 1/2 cup of carton pasteurized eggs)

1 teaspoon instant coffee

1 teaspoon powdered chocolate drink mix, or chocolate syrup

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

Method:

Blend all ingredients together in a food processor or blender until completely smooth.

Dispense into sanitized bottles/lids. Refrigerate immediately and consume within two weeks.

Makes approximately 4 cups.

A chef, writer and host, Chef Dez is online at chefdez.com. Email dez@chefdez.com or mail him, P.O. Box 2674, Abbotsford, B.C., V2T 6R4.

