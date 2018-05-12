Check out trippy new ‘Room of Curiosities’ mural at Guildford Town Centre

‘It was fun to entertain the idea of doorways into other worlds,’ says artist Priscilla Yu

Artist Priscilla Yu with her “Room of Curiosities” mural at Guildford Town Centre in Surrey. (submitted photo)

A colourful new mural at Guildford Town Centre was a trip down memory lane for the artist who created it.

Priscilla Yu’s “Room of Curiosities” is located on the mall’s second level, near the Forever 21 store and across from Famous Footwear.

The mural reflects her memories of going to the mall as a child and getting to bring home something special, and creating her own little room of curiosities.

Walking by the artwork, people might feel as though they’re entering a different reality.

In a statement about the work, Yu said her imagination ran wild when she was a child.

“It was fun to entertain the idea of doorways into other worlds and precious objects that held unknown and magical powers,” she says. “I loved to keep collections of special rocks and specimens of pressed flowers.

“Today, I still like to suspend my disbelief, to be playful an surrealistic, to keep some wonder, and to be excited that there’s always more to know.”

Yu is a featured artist with the Vancouver Mural Festival and has work on display at Granville Island.

More of Yu’s work can be seen at priscillayu.ca.