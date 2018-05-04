Celebrate Free Comic Book Day at North Delta’s George Mackie Library

The library is offering free comic book-themed programs and a (very) limited number of comics to take home

Calling all comic book fans: North Delta’s George Mackie Library has a day of programming planned just for you.

Saturday, May 5 is Free Comic Book Day, an annual event where participating comic book stores around the world give away free comic books to anyone who comes into their shops. To celebrate, the Mackie library is offering a day of free comic book-themed programs, as well as a (very) limited number of comics for visitors to take home.

The day begins with Superhero Storytime from 10:30 to 11 a.m., an opportunity for children and their caregivers to don their favourite superhero costume and check out the other caped crusaders in the room while listening to stories, songs, rhymes and more.

Then, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., everyone is welcome to take part in Button Making with Comics. Participants will be able to make their own custom buttons using discarded comics or their own hand-drawn design.

Finally, no matter your drawing level, anyone can participate in the Comic Jam from 1 to 4 p.m., hosted by Cloudscape Comics. For those who don’t know, a comic jam is a collective work made by multiple contributors. The finished jams from Saturday’s session will be collected and posted online.

Want to learn more about the art form? Take a trip to the Ladner Pioneer Library and check out A Short History of Comic Books from 1 to 2 p.m., presented by Imperial Hobbies.

The phrase “Golden Age of Comics” describes an era of American comic book production that spans the late 1930s through to 1950. It was a time when what we now think of as comic books were first being published and the form exploded in popularity.

It’s also when the superhero archetype was created and when many well-known characters, including Superman, Batman, Captain Marvel, Captain America and Wonder Woman, were introduced. Comic book lovers both young and old will enjoy this walk through comic book history.



