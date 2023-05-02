Janaye and Gary the Unicorn. (Photo: surreylibraries.ca)

‘CBC Kids’ show characters are coming to a Surrey library for 3 morning shows Friday

Tour also includes events in Vancouver and Richmond

Characters featured on a “CBC Kids” show will be in Surrey for a special event at City Centre Library on Friday (May 5) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Special guests Janaye and Gary the Unicorn will perform hourly shows there starting at 10:15 a.m., as part of a CBC Kids Book Club Live tour of libraries in Surrey, Richmond and Vancouver.

Surrey’s drop-in event (no registration required) will include presentations by local authors Kiranjot Kaur (“Sanjeet and the Missing Beat”) and Kuljinder Kaur Brar (“My Name is Saajan Singh”). Kids and their parents will have a chance to meet the authors between presentations, starting at 10:50 a.m.

Other activities include making picture books and bookmarks, playing with Lumoplay (an interactive play station for kids) and meeting Walter, the library mascot.

City Centre Library is at 10350 University Dr., Surrey, across the plaza from city hall.

The CBC Kids Book Club Live tour continues at Vancouver Public Library’s main branch on Saturday (May 6) and Richmond Library and Cultural Centre on Sunday. More event details are posted on cbc.ca/kids and also surreylibraries.ca.


