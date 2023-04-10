Carnival rides return to mall in Surrey for a week-plus, starting Friday

In Guildford, the fee is $45 for a wristband at West Coast Amusements-operated attraction

An event billed as “Canada’s biggest travelling carnival” returns to Surrey later this week.

West Coast Amusements (WCA) will set up at Guildford Town Centre for more than a week starting Friday, April 14, until Sunday, April 23.

Opening-day hours are from 3 to 10 p.m. Friday, then Saturday and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m. The rides are closed on Monday, a “dark day.”

“All dates and hours are variable as they are dependent on weather and guest attendance,” the company notes on its website, westcoastamusements.com.

The fee is $45 for a wristband, which includes access to all rides for one day. A wristband buyer does not have to purchase any additional tickets to get on WCA rides, and wristbands do not include games or food.

WCA does not charge a fee to walk the midway area. Some larger fair events, such as next month’s Cloverdale Rodeo & Country Fair, have a separate gate entrance fee.

For those without a wristband, each ride takes three to six coupons, which are priced $1.25 each, or $25 for a “Red Book” of 20 coupons. “Obtain your 6 rides for $24 flyer from the mall guest service desk,” the company suggests.

It’s not clear which rides will be at the mall in Guildford, but WCA boasts rides for all ages and all levels of riding – more than 100 of them in the company’s collection, according to a webpost, including The Scrambler, Hurricane, Himalaya, the classic Ferris Wheel and more.



