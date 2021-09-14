Canadian comic Norm Macdonald dies after a private battle with cancer

Former anchor of Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” dead at 61

Canadian comic Norm Macdonald has died after a private battle with cancer.

His management agency confirmed Tuesday that Macdonald died at age 61.

Macdonald didn’t share his health struggles with the public.

The Quebec City-raised standup was best known for his tenure on “Saturday Night Live” where his wry, deadpan delivery in the anchor chair of “Weekend Update” divided the variety show’s audience in the mid-1990s.

Macdonald went on to amass a devoted following among comedy fans for his ribald rejection of easy punchlines.

—The Canadian Press

Movies and TV