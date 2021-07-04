Canada-wide search for Family Feud contestants returns

Last time around, Surrey’s Atish Ram and family made the cut

Family Feud Canada is on the hunt for “fun, dynamic, competitive families” to compete on an upcoming show for a chance at up to $30,000.

All definitions of family – from immediate, to extended, to chosen – are invited to apply for a virtual audition.

“Grab your family members with the quickest wits and spunkiest personalities for an unforgettable experience,” beckons information on the application site.

A similar call in 2019 led to an audition for Surrey’s Atish Ram and family.

READ MORE: Surrey family’s ‘Feud’ game-show trip ‘meant to happen’ after father’s death

The Newton-area family was among 72 Canadian clans chosen to compete – out of close to 2,000 applications – on the TV game show hosted by Gerry Dee, former star of the Mr. D sitcom.

But while the Ram family flew to Toronto to audition, that will not be the case this time around: “for health safety reasons, no in-person auditions are happening until further notice,” the application site states.

Those interested are encouraged to apply soon; there is currently no official deadline for applications. Show taping is expected to begin in Toronto in September.

Video submissions should be three to five minutes in length and give producers an idea of each family’s uniqueness.

“The important thing is to show us how energetic and enthusiastic you are,” the site states.

On the show, families compete head-to-head by guessing the most popular answers to survey questions based on responses from a sample of Canadians.

First introduced in the U.S. in 1976, Family Feud is one of television’s longest-running and top-rated game shows.

Contestants must be 18 years or older as of May 1, 2021. Applicants whose videos catch the eyes of Canadian producers will be contacted to arrange a virtual audition, which will take the form of a mock game of Family Feud.

For more information, email familyfeud@cbc.ca

tholmes@peacearchnews.com

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

EntertainmentSurreyWhite Rock