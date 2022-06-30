Canada Day Makers’ Market in Crescent Beach

Tote bags and pillows created by Trish McEvoy will be among the works for sale at the Bayview Arts Collective’s Makers’ Market on Canada Day (Friday) in Crescent Beach.

It’s a Canada Day street party with a strong artistic bent.

The Bayview Arts Collective in Crescent Beach will hold its second annual Makers’ Market July 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“It’ll be all along Bayview Street – a whole line of tents next to the train tracks,” organizer Trish McEvoy said.

“Last year the venues were more spread out through Crescent Beach, but this year we thought it would be better to have them all together to get that real festival feeling,” she added. “In the winter, people are happier to travel from studio to studio.”

“Some 24 contributors will show work ranging from paintings, pottery and stained glass to soaps and candles,” she said. “All things at the market will have been hand-made by the contributing artists,” McEvoy noted. “We call ourselves a collective, but it’s a very loose term. There are a lot of people who do a lot of creative things in Crescent Beach.

“Some people make leather handbags and high-end jewelry,” she added. “There are even organic dog and cat treats.”

There will also be some snack items available, McEvoy said, and also face-painting for children at the family-friendly event.



