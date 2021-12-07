Call out for local artists to display work at North Delta library

Submissions for the first showing on Jan. 4 close on Tuesday, Dec. 21

Local artist Jarnail Singh speaking with a visitor about his work during the opening for his exhibit in the George Mackie Library on Sept. 22, 2018. (Grace Kennedy photo)

“Art @ the Library” is returning to North Delta’s George Mackie Library in 2022.

Beginning Jan. 4, the library will once again offer accessible space for local artists to exhibit their work, with showings lasting for two months.

“We look forward to displaying works that reflect the diverse cultural interests of the city and its neighbourhood,” reads a Fraser Valley Regional Library press release. “Preference is to exhibitors who live or work in the city of Delta and artists who have not displayed recently at the other Delta libraries.”

The release notes people from surrounding communities can also submit their work.

Artwork must be two-dimensional media (paintings, drawings, or photographs) as the space cannot accommodate sculptures.

Anyone interested in having their art displayed at the library in January is asked to contact community librarian Minakshi Sidhu at 604-594-8155 or msidhu@fvrl.bc.ca by Tuesday, Dec. 21. Submissions are also welcome throughout the year.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: North Delta library featuring local artist in new exhibit (Sept. 25, 2018)



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ArtDeltaFraser Valley Regional LibraryNorth Delta