Red Green (played by Steve Smith) in a photo posted to redgreen.com.

COMEDY

Bumbling handyman Red Green in Surrey for ‘This Could Be It!’ comedy show

Smith Smith’s duct tape-loving character on fall tour of Canada

Hide the duct tape, Red Green is back.

The Possum Lodge leader will return to Surrey for another show at Bell Performing Arts Centre on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

The bumbling-handyman character, familiar to TV viewers since the early 1990s, is played by award-winning Canadian comedian, actor and author Steve Smith.

As Green, his latest tour is dubbed “This Could Be It!” – a not-so-subtle nod to Smith’s 73 years of age.

“The name says it all,” says an event post on the Bell theatre’s website. “Potentially Red’s last tour as he heads out on the road to hold Lodge Meetings all over North America. Might be your last opportunity to catch Red live (or as live as he gets) before he takes a long look at his birth certificate and decides not to keep pushing his luck.”

The tour, presented by Rocklands Entertainment, is scheduled to cross Canada for six weeks this fall, from Red Deer to Halifax.

Red Green last appeared at the Bell in September of 2016, on an “I’m Not Old, I’m Ripe” tour. In an interview at the time, Smith said he’s in good health for a man his age.

“Yeah, I got up on the hoist and everything, and I’m good to go,” Smith said about his last visit with his doctor. “Normally I don’t go to the doctor, other than that checkup I had. Heck, I know I’m dying, he’ll just tell me whether I’m ahead of schedule, on schedule or behind schedule, that’s all.”

According to the Bell website event post, his latest one-man show features “some brand new handyman projects, advice to married guys and teenage boys, tips on getting old, an apology to the world on behalf of all baby boomers, special contributions from Harold and a couple of other cast members, talking animals, and a final wish from Red to all of his loyal fans. You won’t want to miss this show. It may not be his last but why take the chance?”

For tickets ($67.50), call 604-507-6355 or visit bellperformingartscentre.sd36.bc.ca.

