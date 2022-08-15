Brewhalla beer and music fest coming to Cloverdale

Festival-goers are seen at the 2022 Brewhalla Beer and Music Festival in Port Moody Aug. 6. Brewhalla recently announced they’ll host a Halloween-themed beer festival in Cloverdale Oct. 29. (Image via Brewhalla’s Facebook page)

A new beer fest is coming to the Cloverdale Fairgrounds.

Brewhalla Beer & Music Festivals announced in an Aug. 12 press release that a Cloverdale date has been added to their 2022 beer fest series.

“The Cloverdale Fairgrounds has such a great history and reputation as one of the best community event spaces in the Lower Mainland,” organizer Hannah Brown said in the release. “It doesn’t get much better than enjoying local craft beer, dancing to live music, and eating great food all together in one place with you friends.”

The event will be held in the Agriplex and, being so close to Halloween, organizers are encouraging festival-goers to dress up and get into the Halloween spirit.

A post on the festival’s Facebook page asked, “What Halloween costume pairs best with tiny beers?”

Originally billed as a “three-part beer and music festival series,” Brewhalla held festivals in Fort Langley (May 21), recently in Port Moody (Aug. 6), and the group has a date in North Van coming up Oct. 7.

According to brewhalla.ca, the festival series was “born out of a passion to bring people together to celebrate local beer, music and food.”

The list of craft brewers and distillers, along with that of musicians and participating food trucks has yet to be released, but at the recent Port Moody fest, 23 breweries took part, there were 15 musical acts, and eight food trucks.

Tickets for Cloverdale are going for $50 with early bird tickets available for $45 (before Sept. 5).

According to the release, a ticket gets a festival-goer a tasting glass, three drink tickets, access to more than 60 craft beers, ciders, wines, seltzers and meads, live music from more than 10 local musicians, and access to a number of food trucks.

“The indoor event has a capacity of 2,800,” Brown added. “The breweries will each pour out of their own booths surrounding two stages that will play live music continuously back and forth throughout the day.”

Brewhalla runs from 12 to 6 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Agriplex (17798 62 Avenue, Cloverdale).

For tickets and more information, visit brewhalla.ca.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

BC Craft beerBeerCloverdaleCloverdale FairgroundsFestival