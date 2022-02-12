Book reading a Family Day treat at White Rock museum

Children’s author Sherry McMillan (along with illustrator Carla Maskall) will present a reading of her White Rock-based book What The Seal Saw as a free Family Day event, Feb. 21 at White Rock Museum & Archives Plaza. (Contributed photo)

Author and illustrator present for ‘What The Seal Saw’ event

White Rock Museum & Archives will host a family-friendly event for Family Day (Monday, Feb. 21) on the museum’s plaza, next to the city’s seaside promenade.

From noon to 3 p.m., children’s author Sherry McMillan and illustrator Carla Maskall will be there to present their book What The Seal Saw.

Young readers and listeners will not only get to hear the story of what a seal saw on its visit to White Rock, they will also have a chance to colour pictures from the book and receive a keepsake bookmark.

A media release describes What the Seal Saw as a “fun, rhyming story” featuring beautiful illustrations of iconic White Rock – and its message fits perfectly with the museum’s commitment to reach out and engage the community, while preserving history and sharing stories worth telling.

The Museum is located in the historic 1912 train station at the waterfront (14970 Marine Dr.).

For more information, visit www.whiterockmuseum.ca or call 604-541-2221.



